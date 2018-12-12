Crime Stoppers offering reward to stop porch pirates

'Land ahoy' might be 'package ahoy' for who Crime Stoppers are calling 'porch pirates'.

Packages left on porches — deliveries from holiday online shopping — are targets for thieves, says Windsor and Essex Crime Stoppers.

To help packages stay safe and track down these pirates, the organization is offered a guaranteed reward of $250 for information leading to the identity of a 'porch pirate' or the recovery of stolen property.

Crime Stoppers has also offered simple steps to reduce porch theft:

Require a signature for all your packages so they won't be left on the doorstep

Use a delivery locker or pickup location if you know you will be out of town

Add personal security measures such as a front-door camera or motion-activated lights to deter or catch thieves

Have packages delivered to your workplace if possible

Const. Talya Natyshak spoke with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about how to keep holiday packages safe: