Crime Stoppers offering reward to stop porch pirates

Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are offering a guaranteed reward for information leading to the identity of a porch pirate.

Packages left on porches are open to being 'snatched' up

This porch pirate in Ottawa was caught thanks to a home security camera system — one of the recommendations from Crime Stoppers. (Facebook)

'Land ahoy' might be 'package ahoy' for who Crime Stoppers are calling 'porch pirates'.

Packages left on porches — deliveries from holiday online shopping — are targets for thieves, says Windsor and Essex Crime Stoppers. 

To help packages stay safe and track down these pirates, the organization is offered a guaranteed reward of $250 for information leading to the identity of a 'porch pirate' or the recovery of stolen property. 

Crime Stoppers has also offered simple steps to reduce porch theft:

  • Require a signature for all your packages so they won't be left on the doorstep
  • Use a delivery locker or pickup location if you know you will be out of town
  • Add personal security measures such as a front-door camera or motion-activated lights to deter or catch thieves
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace if possible

Const. Talya Natyshak spoke with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about how to keep holiday packages safe:

There is no need for paranoia. Just a bit of attention to detail. Constable Talya Natyshak is a public relations officer with the Windsor Police Service, and she joins us in studio with safety tips for Christmas shoppers. 8:06

