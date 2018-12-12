Crime Stoppers offering reward to stop porch pirates
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are offering a guaranteed reward for information leading to the identity of a porch pirate.
Packages left on porches are open to being 'snatched' up
'Land ahoy' might be 'package ahoy' for who Crime Stoppers are calling 'porch pirates'.
Packages left on porches — deliveries from holiday online shopping — are targets for thieves, says Windsor and Essex Crime Stoppers.
To help packages stay safe and track down these pirates, the organization is offered a guaranteed reward of $250 for information leading to the identity of a 'porch pirate' or the recovery of stolen property.
Crime Stoppers has also offered simple steps to reduce porch theft:
- Require a signature for all your packages so they won't be left on the doorstep
- Use a delivery locker or pickup location if you know you will be out of town
- Add personal security measures such as a front-door camera or motion-activated lights to deter or catch thieves
- Have packages delivered to your workplace if possible
Const. Talya Natyshak spoke with Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette about how to keep holiday packages safe: