Charges dismissed against ex-Crime Stoppers boss

Prosecutors in the case against a former president of Crime Stoppers in Windsor-Essex asked for a stay in court proceedings, effectively dismissing the drug-related charges against him.

The stay ends a strange case that saw many twists and turns.

Jon-Paul Fuller, 48, was charged with a number of offences after OPP conducted a raid in Leamington on a suspected marijuana grow-op in 2016. Police seized 2,900 pot plants valued at $2.9 million.

The charges were dismissed on October 16 after the prosecution determined it had no reasonable chance of securing a conviction.

"The prosecution [of the case] has been abandoned by the prosecution," said Fuller's lawyer, Graham Zoppi. "The crown came into court which was by Zoom and indicated... that as a result of the proceedings to date and the arguments that we're in the midst of and potentially any of the delay issues in the case that's there's no longer any reasonable prospect of conviction."

Fuller had only been head of the local Crime Stoppers program for a few months when he was charged. He was removed from the position shortly after police laid charges.

Fuller and his previous lawyer had originally agreed to a plea deal with the prosecutor last year. In it, Fuller would have changed his plea to guilty in exchange for a 90-day intermittent sentence and $25,000 fine. But the Public Prosecution Service of Canada rejected the proposed deal, and the case went to trial.

A court ruled in January that Fuller's right to a fair trial had been compromised after an officer reportedly told witnesses about the plea deal and Fuller's potential guilty plea.

Zoppi said his client is glad the ordeal is over.

"Ever since I was hired, he's always maintained his innocence with respect to these allegations, and he's glad that the case is behind him and he's able to move forward," said Zoppi.