Crews fighting early morning fire on Drouillard Road
Officials attended the area at about 5:10 a.m., according to Windsor Fire and Rescue.
Fire services are investigating an early morning blaze on Drouillard Road near Metcalfe Avenue.
Officials attended the area Tuesday at about 5:10 a.m., according to Windsor Fire and Rescue.
Woke up early to fire trucks speeding down Drouillard Road. Hope no one is hurt. Thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/rmSc8MqTn5">pic.twitter.com/rmSc8MqTn5</a>—@B2Jamie
