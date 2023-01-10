Content
Windsor

Firefighters tackle blaze on Crawford Avenue

Windsor firefighters were busy fighting a blaze on Crawford Avenue on Monday night.

Windsor Fire says investigator was sent to the scene

A brick home with smoke coming out of the roof, a firetruck and several firefighters.
Firefighters responded to a blaze on Crawford Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the roof of an older home between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

About half a dozen fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on scene as of about 9 p.m..

A fire official on scene said the blaze was still under investigation.

Windsor Fire said on Twitter at 9:45 p.m. that an investigator is attending the scene.

