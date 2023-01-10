Firefighters tackle blaze on Crawford Avenue
Windsor firefighters were busy fighting a blaze on Crawford Avenue on Monday night.
Windsor Fire says investigator was sent to the scene
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the roof of an older home between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street.
About half a dozen fire trucks and other emergency vehicles were on scene as of about 9 p.m..
A fire official on scene said the blaze was still under investigation.
Windsor Fire said on Twitter at 9:45 p.m. that an investigator is attending the scene.