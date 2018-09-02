Teenager still in hospital after driver crashes into Windsor restaurant

A family of three was injured after an elderly woman crashed into the Cortina Gourmet Market in south Windsor around noon on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl is still in hospital with serious injuries, though they are not life-threatening.

Her father was also taken to hospital, but has since been treated and released.

The third family member did not need to go to hospital, police said.

Wrong gear

Windsor Police confirmed that the elderly woman put the vehicle in the wrong gear and then crashed into the restaurant.

She was not injured, police said.

The case is still under investigation, and Windsor Police confirmed that the accident is going to be reviewed by the Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Charges will be pending, police said.

