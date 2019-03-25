Crash closes eastbound E.C. Row
The road will closed for several hours
Windsor police tweeted that E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue will be closed for several hours.
The closure is due to a serious motor vehicle accident in the area.
Accident reconstruction officers are on scene and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
UPDATE: WPS is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on EC Row Expy, eastbound from Central Avenue. Accident Reconstruction officers will be on scene, with a road closure for several hours. Plz avoid area until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a>. Case 19-26515 ^SB.—@WindsorPolice
An earlier accident on E.C. Row westbound between Dougall and Howard slowed traffic for about three hours Friday but cleared around 1 p.m.