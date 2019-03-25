Skip to Main Content
Crash closes eastbound E.C. Row
New

Crash closes eastbound E.C. Row

Windsor police tweeted that E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The road will closed for several hours

CBC News ·
A crash has closed E.C Row eastbound near Central Avenue. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police tweeted that E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The closure is due to a serious motor vehicle accident in the area. 

Accident reconstruction officers are on scene and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

An earlier accident on E.C. Row westbound between Dougall and Howard slowed traffic for about three hours Friday but cleared around 1 p.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|