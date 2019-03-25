Crash closes eastbound E.C. Row

Windsor police tweeted that E.C. Row Expressway at Central Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The closure is due to a serious motor vehicle accident in the area.

Accident reconstruction officers are on scene and police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

UPDATE: WPS is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on EC Row Expy, eastbound from Central Avenue. Accident Reconstruction officers will be on scene, with a road closure for several hours. Plz avoid area until further notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGTraffic</a>. Case 19-26515 ^SB. —@WindsorPolice

An earlier accident on E.C. Row westbound between Dougall and Howard slowed traffic for about three hours Friday but cleared around 1 p.m.