Certified Windows owner makes court appearance
Craig O'Brien faces two charges of fraud over $5,000
A Windsor business owner charged with fraud over $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document made a brief appearance in court today.
Craig O'Brien, 44, is the person behind Certified Windows. Certified Windows customers said they are out thousands of dollars over services they never received.
O'Brien did not respond to questions from CBC News this morning as he exited the courthouse.
Over the course of a police investigation, there were more than 70 complainants who contacted the police service with regards to dealings with Certified Windows.
- GreenON wraps up, some Windsor customers still without windows
Certified Windows' owner speaks, customers still waiting on windows
Lee Ann Des Rosiers ordered two screen doors and all of her windows to be replaced through Certified Windows. That was May 4, 2018. Des Rosiers is out $19,315.00.
Des Rosiers, along with complainant Connie Tisch, were in court for Wednesday's proceedings.
"It's beyond words," said Des Rosiers. "I just can't believe somebody would just destroy so many people's lives."
Tisch financed her windows through a third party loan company, Financeit, for $26,900 which has now put a lein on her house.
"I would like [O'Brien] to go to jail and for him to be responsible to Financeit for the money because I didn't do anything wrong," said Tisch.
CBC News first reported on the window company in November 2018, when numerous customers complained about never having received doors or windows.
O'Brien, in November, had reached out to CBC News with a written statement which said he was away from work for the past year and a half due to serious health issues.
He also blamed the province's cancelled green energy rebate program for creating problems with his work.
O'Brien will appear in court again on May 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.