Certified Windows owner makes court appearance

A Windsor business owner charged with fraud over $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document made a brief appearance in court today.

Craig O'Brien, 44, is the person behind Certified Windows. Certified Windows customers said they are out thousands of dollars over services they never received.

O'Brien did not respond to questions from CBC News this morning as he exited the courthouse.

Over the course of a police investigation, there were more than 70 complainants who contacted the police service with regards to dealings with Certified Windows.

Lee Ann Des Rosiers ordered two screen doors and all of her windows to be replaced through Certified Windows. That was May 4, 2018. Des Rosiers is out $19,315.00.

Des Rosiers, along with complainant Connie Tisch, were in court for Wednesday's proceedings.

"It's beyond words," said Des Rosiers. "I just can't believe somebody would just destroy so many people's lives."

Tisch financed her windows through a third party loan company, Financeit, for $26,900 which has now put a lein on her house.

"I would like [O'Brien] to go to jail and for him to be responsible to Financeit for the money because I didn't do anything wrong," said Tisch.

Connie Tisch is one of several complainants who claim to be out thousands of dollars after dealing with Certified Windows (Dale Molnar CBC News)

CBC News first reported on the window company in November 2018, when numerous customers complained about never having received doors or windows.

O'Brien, in November, had reached out to CBC News with a written statement which said he was away from work for the past year and a half due to serious health issues.

He also blamed the province's cancelled green energy rebate program for creating problems with his work.

O'Brien will appear in court again on May 2.