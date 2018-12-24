For the third time this year, Craft Heads Brewing Company is hosting a Christmas meal and everybody is invited.

"There are no requirements as for as income status or housing status or anything for that matter," said Jesse Peyton with the brewery.

She started the event three years ago when a friend of hers, also American, was looking for company on Christmas day. Peyton arrived in Canada as a foreign student just one year prior and she was happy to help.

The owners of the brewery agreed to set time aside for the meal and about 80 people came out that first year. Then they fed almost 120 people in the second year.

Peyton said this year they are expecting anywhere from 120 to 140 people.

"Some of our guests are invited in directly off the street by our host," she said.

Volunteers welcome

As for the menu, that was decided based on what restaurants in the area wanted to donate.

"The food comes from restaurants and commercial kitchens all over the city. We even have some coming from Amherstburg this year," said Peyton.

"It's really an effort of all of people who are passionate about this, but don't necessarily have the means to have their own space open on Christmas day."

Reminder: For the third year in a row, <a href="https://twitter.com/CraftHeadsBrew?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CraftHeadsBrew</a> is hosting a free holiday community dinner organized by foreign student Jesse Peyton for those in need on Christmas day, Dec 25 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/kODRJMI8Qf">https://t.co/kODRJMI8Qf</a> <a href="https://t.co/iSAbhWrT99">pic.twitter.com/iSAbhWrT99</a> —@EyesOnWindsor

Peyton is also welcoming volunteers to join in on decorating the space, serving food and help out with whatever is necessary.

She said a family has made this event a Christmas tradition — volunteering and then sitting down to eat a meal as a family.

People can also donate things like hats, mittens and non-perishables, which will be packaged in goodie bags and to-go containers for guests this year.

Doors will open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"You just come and you're fed."