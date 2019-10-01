CRA expects all employees to move back into University Avenue building this week

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees in Windsor have begun moving back into 441 University Ave., several months after structural integrity issues forced workers to vacate, and almost a year after renovations costing almost $11 million were completed.

Jeremy Link, a senior communications advisor with Public Services and Procurement Canada, confirmed CRA employees began moving back in Monday to the University Avenue building.

Additionally, two Environment and Climate Change Canada employees moved back into the building last week, according to Link.

"Public Services and Procurement Canada will continue to work with the Canada Revenue Agency, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the [Union of Taxation Employees] as needed, to ensure the ongoing health and safety of the building occupants," Link said in an email.

In a separate email, Paul Murphy, a senior communications advisor with the CRA, said the federal revenue agency expects "full re-occupancy this week ending Oct. 4, 2019."

Workers first noticed issues with 441 University Ave. in October 2018, after costly renovations were completed on the building.

A sign posted on the front door of the CRA office on 441 University Ave. W. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Doug Gaetz, the first national vice-president of the Union of Taxation Employees, said he was made aware of the issues in March 2019.

"There was a problem with the floor vibrating and employees were complaining … It was causing headaches and things of that nature," he said.

Two engineering firms conducted building inspections on 441 University Ave.'s structure, and approximately 260 employees were sent home on June 27.

Engineering firm Barry Bryan Associates was eventually brought on in July this year to conduct another building inspection.

Link said a project to reinforce 54 beams and 13 girders, as well as install 30 additional posts, was started on Aug. 9 and was completed on Sept. 22.

All work was completed on the building's second floor, and costs totalled $1.02 million.