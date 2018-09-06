Coyote attacks small dog in LaSalle
Police warn to closely watch small animals while they're outside
A coyote reportedly attacked a small dog in LaSalle.
Town police say it happened on Reaume Road earlier this week.
Police advise pet owners to keep an eye on small animals when they're outside, especially early in the morning and in the evening.
Hear more about coyote concerns in LaSalle:
As the canines move in on urban areas, City of Windsor naturalist, Karen Cedar, said there are some things you can do so the animals aren't attracted to your home:
- Do not leave food outside, especially overnight when coyotes are more active
- Pick up dog waste, it's a big attractant for coyotes
- The scent of unfixed dogs is another major attractant, so have pets spayed or neutered
- If you have a small dog or cat don't let them out after dark
Cedar said if you encounter a coyote and cannot avoid the animal, you should try to scare them off.
"You're going to be really loud, and you're going to make yourself mean and scary, just like you would if you had a strange dog approaching you," she said. "They still see you as a predator, so the meaner and uglier and louder you are the more you're going to reinforce yes, I am something to be afraid of."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.