Coyote attacks small dog in LaSalle

A coyote reportedly attacked a small dog in LaSalle.

Town police say it happened on Reaume Road earlier this week.

Police advise pet owners to keep an eye on small animals when they're outside, especially early in the morning and in the evening.

Seeing deer running wild in LaSalle is certainly not unusual. But more and more people who live there claim coyotes are becoming a problem. We spoke to Cara Hernould, a management scientist with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. 5:52

As the canines move in on urban areas, City of Windsor naturalist, Karen Cedar, said there are some things you can do so the animals aren't attracted to your home:

Do not leave food outside, especially overnight when coyotes are more active

Pick up dog waste, it's a big attractant for coyotes

The scent of unfixed dogs is another major attractant, so have pets spayed or neutered

If you have a small dog or cat don't let them out after dark

Cedar said if you encounter a coyote and cannot avoid the animal, you should try to scare them off.

"You're going to be really loud, and you're going to make yourself mean and scary, just like you would if you had a strange dog approaching you," she said. "They still see you as a predator, so the meaner and uglier and louder you are the more you're going to reinforce yes, I am something to be afraid of."