CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know March 20

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update for our area, Friday at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said safety measures such as hand washing, staying away from large groups, and avoiding travel are all things that can minimize the spread of the virus, if someone in the region has it.

More information from the health unit can be found on its website.

Here's what's happening in our area.

Windsor to scale back municipal services

Non-essential municipal services will be scaled back or altered in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Windsor announced Thursday, and will last until at least April 5.

A complete list of services is available on the city's website.

Below is a list of some of the services affected:

Children's Services administrative supports and housing administrative supports will operate online and by phone only.

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus was suspended as of Thursday night.

Solid waste drop-off will be closed to the public, though commercial customers will be still be able to use it.

Municipal licensing will be discontinued.

Employment and training services will be closed to the public.

A number of services won't be affected, including municipal curb-side garbage and recycling collection.

Chatham-Kent wants returning travellers to take self-isolation more seriously

Chatham-Kent officials are asking returned travellers to take federal warnings about self-isolation more seriously in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

"As of March 17, anyone returning to Canada from outside of the country in the last 14 days, which would make for a return date of March 3 or later, must self isolate for 14 days from the day they arrived back into Canada," said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health, in a media release Thursday.

Chatham-Kent currently has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. A 52-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman have been diagnosed with the virus.

Colby previously told CBC News that both cases are not linked.

Still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Despite experiencing an increase in the number of people cancelling appointments during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor-Essex's Canadian Blood Services (CBS) branch says people are continuing to donate blood.

On Saturday, the non-profit organization that manages the national blood supply — except in Quebec — issued a call to action, informing Canadians that it's still safe to donate blood, even during the ongoing health crisis.

Hospital visiting hours

Windsor Regional Hospital is now allowing only one visitor per patient at any time. No other visitors will be permitted and no visitors under the age of 18.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has changed visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with only one visitor allowed per patient, except palliative patients who may have two. No visitors under age 18 are allowed, and all visitors will be screened.

Also effective Thursday, Erie Shores HealthCare is not allowing any visitors until further notice. Exceptions will be made for caregivers in certain situations, including visiting maternal-newborn patients, ICU patients, and palliative care patients.

Senior hours at stores

Many stores are adding hours, especially for people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 to have time to shop. Loblaw's, Sobey's, Zehr's and Shopper's Drugmart are all doing it, and many more are participating. Check your local shop to see when to visit.