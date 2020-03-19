CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know March 19

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit confirmed Thursday morning that there are no confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

There are 110 cases in Michigan, with 13 of those cases in Detroit. Chatham-Kent has two cases.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, has updated recommendations regarding travel for residents, urging people not to travel to Michigan for "day trips."

Essential workers who are critical to society should continue to travel for work, said Ahmed. The health unit has more details about people who have travelled and are essential workers on its website.

Ahmed said safety measures such as hand washing, staying away from large groups, and avoiding travel are all things that can minimize the spread of the virus, should someone in the region have it.

On Wednesday, Ahmed asked residents to avoid all non-essential travel, including to other parts of Ontario.

"With the popping up of cases in all these communities, I want to make sure that we are doing everything not to introduce any new case in our community. With some of these travels, it could be a risk, and if we can avoid that, I would like to err on the side of caution to make sure that we are doing everything we can to prevent the introduction of this COVID-19 virus in our community."

The health unit also issued "several" violation orders to bars and restaurants for being open, after failing to comply with a provincial mandate to close all services except for takeout and delivery.

More information from the health unit can be found on its website.

Here's what's happening in our area.

Canada, U.S. border temporarily closing to non-essential traffic to slow COVID-19

Michigan has its first death from coronavirus. A man in his 50s had underlying medical issues, say officials.

Sarnia declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Chatham-Kent confirms 2 COVID-19 cases, opens testing centre

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The first case was of a man in his 50's who had recently travelled to the Caribbean. The second is an 81-year-old woman who recently travelled to Buffalo.

The woman was admitted to hospital on March 16 and remains in stable condition, according to a news release published on Wednesday afternoon. The man is recovering at home in self-isolation.

Ontario Health directed the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to open a COVID-19 assessment centre. It will be located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham. Hours of operation will be between 9 a.m to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

The goal of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre is to build capacity to respond to peple experiencing symptoms which could be caused by COVID-19, and to separate testing away from the hospital.

The community is advised that this is not a walk-in clinic, nor a walk-in for random testing.

FCA suspends production at Windsor Assembly Plant

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor Assembly Plant has temporarily suspended operations and indefinitely laid off employees as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Unifor Local 444 confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that FCA has decided to shut down production facilities "until further notice."

As auto plants in North America temporarily close due to concerns about coronavirus, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, is working on having auto parts manufacturers adapt to produce medical supplies.

Hospital visiting hours

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has changed visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with only one visitor allowed per patient, except palliative patients who may have two. No visitors under age 18 are allowed, and all visitors will be screened.

Also effective Thursday, Erie Shores HealthCare is not allowing any visitors until further notice. Exceptions will be made for caregivers in certain situations, including visiting maternal-newborn patients, ICU patients, and palliative care patients.

Senior hours at stores

Many stores are adding hours, especially for people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 to have time to shop. Loblaw's, Sobey's, Zehr's and Shopper's Drugmart are all doing it, and many more are participating. Check your local shop to see when to visit.