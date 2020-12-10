Elementary, secondary schools in Windsor-Essex closing Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

All elementary and secondary schools in Windsor, Ont., and surrounding Essex County will close Monday due to the "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases."

All schools in the region will transition to online learning, under an order from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, according to a statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

The order will be in place until Dec. 18 — when students go on holiday break — but could be extended, according to the statement.

"The health and safety of students and staff remains a priority for the WECHU. This action is being taken in an effort to keep our community safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19," it reads.

The region reported more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. There are currently outbreaks at two schools.

Schools will be closed to all students and in-person learning, including before- and after-school programs. They will remain open to educators and staff, and full-time day-cares.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a statement it will continue to support staff and students to teach their lessons remotely.