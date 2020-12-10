Elementary, secondary schools in Windsor-Essex closing Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases
Region reports more than 100 new cases for 2nd day in a row
All elementary and secondary schools in Windsor, Ont., and surrounding Essex County will close Monday due to the "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases."
All schools in the region will transition to online learning, under an order from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, according to a statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).
The order will be in place until Dec. 18 — when students go on holiday break — but could be extended, according to the statement.
"The health and safety of students and staff remains a priority for the WECHU. This action is being taken in an effort to keep our community safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19," it reads.
The region reported more than 100 new cases for the second day in a row on Thursday. There are currently outbreaks at two schools.
Schools will be closed to all students and in-person learning, including before- and after-school programs. They will remain open to educators and staff, and full-time day-cares.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a statement it will continue to support staff and students to teach their lessons remotely.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.