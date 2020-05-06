CBC Windsor May 6 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for May 6 live at 9 a.m.:

On Tuesday, the health unit reported a woman in her 90s had died from the disease. She was a resident of a long-term care home.

On Monday, the health unit reported three people died from COVID-19 in our region. A woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s all passed away on Sunday, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. All three people were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit reported another person had also died over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, 55 people have died in Windsor-Essex and 41 of those individuals were members of long-term care or retirement facilities in the area and eight of those facilities are currently under an outbreak.

CBC News has learned where 36 of those residents had lived.

Country Village Homes in Woodslee has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 18 individuals who were residents at the long-term care home have died.

Heron Terrace in Windsor — a long-term care home that moved dozens of residents to the field hospital at St. Clair College — has lost 12 residents to the disease.

Lifetimes on Riverside has reported three residents have died.

Amica Riverside has lost two of its residents, and one person has died at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens.

Franklin Gardens, Extendicare Southwood Lakes, and The Village at St. Clair are experiencing an outbreak, but no deaths have been reported at these facilities.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Tuesday there are 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 16 people have died and 122 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home has 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has four cases among residents and two cases in staff members. Two residents of the facility have died.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia has one staff member tat has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Tuesday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Fifty-one workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 34 people have recovered.