CBC Windsor May 5 COVID-19 update: One more person has died

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported another person has died due to COVID-19.

A woman in her 90s died on Monday. She was a resident of a long-term care home.

There are now 656 confirmed cases of the disease in Windsor-Essex and 210 people have overcome the illness.

So far, 8,386 have been tested in our region and 1,278 of those tests are pending results.

There continues to be a delay in testing of about seven days, said medical officer of health Dr Wajid Ahmed. However, for high-risk patients, like those in the ICU or otherwise hospitalized and health-care workers, results come in "much quicker" said Ahmed.

Ahmed said there are delays in shipping tests to the lab and once there, technicians have 72 hours to process the tests or they have to refrigerate them which can cause issues. If labs can't process the tests, they will send them to other labs. Ahmed said it also takes time to get results back.

On Monday, the health unit reported three people died from COVID-19 in our region. A woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s all passed away on Sunday, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. All three people were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit reported another person had also died over the weekend.

As of Monday, 55 people have died in Windsor-Essex and 41 of those individuals were members of long-term care or retirement facilities in the area and eight of those facilities are currently under an outbreak.

CBC News has learned where 36 of those residents had lived.

Country Village Homes in Woodslee has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and 18 individuals who were residents at the long-term care home have died.

Heron Terrace in Windsor — a long-term care home that moved dozens of residents to the field hospital at St. Clair College — has lost 12 residents to the disease.

Lifetimes on Riverside has reported three residents have died.

Amica Riverside has lost two of its residents, and one person has died at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens.

Franklin Gardens, Extendicare Southwood Lakes, and The Village at St. Clair are experiencing an outbreak, but no deaths have been reported at these facilities.

Family remembers beloved matriarch who died of COVID-19 at Windsor long-term care home

When COVID-19 struck New York, this Ontario prof. began running a hospital staffed by special forces medics

Family remembers beloved matriarch who died of COVID-19 at Windsor long-term care home

One of the residents who died at Amica Riverside was Helene Ryan.

Helene Ryan at the age of 18. (Submitted by Paul Ryan)

Paul Ryan and Mary-Claire Nepotiuk remember their mother Helene as a warm person with a passion for music, antiques and the Ford Pinto, as well as a great love for her family.

Born on April 29, 1923 to James and Dorothy Quarry in Toronto, Helene grew up during the Great Depression with a family of seven siblings.

She would eventually marry Frank Ryan, who died in 2002. Together, Helene and Frank raised five children, including Paul, Mary-Claire, as well as Ontario Justice of the Peace Maureen Ryan-Brode.

"I remember as a child, her whipping me into her arms and dancing me around the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the dishes," said Nepotiuk. "That was very much a part of who she was, her whole life."

Windsor Assembly Plant, Caesars reopening uncertain says union president

The future of two of Windsor's largest workplaces is still up in the air.

Both Caesars Windsor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada's Windsor Assembly Plant have been closed since mid-March.

As the president of Unifor Local 444, Dave Cassidy represents approximately 2,300 employees at the casino, and 6,400 at the assembly plant.

The assembly plant — which at one point was slated to open May 4 — has set up tents outside of the entry gates where employees will be screened before entering.

Windsor Assembly Plant could be back up and running this month. (Colin Cote-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

"Those tents are going to be almost like a staging area," said Cassidy.

Meanwhile, while there appears to be movement at the assembly plant, Caesars Windsor might be more difficult to get up and running again.

"I'm concerned it's going to be one of the last in the province to open ... the casino business," said Cassidy, citing the many challenges for reopening the large facility.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Monday there are 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 15 people have died and 121 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home has 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has four cases among residents and two cases in staff members. One person who was a resident there has died.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia has one staff member tat has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Monday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Fifty-one workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 34 people have recovered.