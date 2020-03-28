CBC Windsor May 4 COVID-19 update: 3 more people have died

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported three more people have died from COVID-19 in our region, and another 18 people have tested positive for the disease.

A woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s all passed away on Sunday, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. All three people were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit reported another person had also died over the weekend.

"I share my sympathies with all the families who are grieving the loss of a loved one," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

There are currently eight long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex that are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

To date, 54 people have died in Windsor-Essex and 40 of those individuals were members of long-term care or retirement facilities in the area.

Eight of those facilities are currently under an outbreak.

The number of uncompleted COVID-19 tests for people in Windsor-Essex soared over the past week, with 1,379 results still pending, as of Monday.

Ahmed said it's out of the health unit's hands because it's "the lab and the lab's capacity."

"I know all the labs are working really hard to provide the results as quickly as possible," said Ahmed. "There are a number of issues that comes with the logistics of how these swabs, these specimens, are being transported to the lab, and if the lab has the capacity, they have to test this specimen within 72 hours' timeline to make a good test."

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 4:

Ahmed said tests that cannot be completed in that time must be frozen which creates technical issues. He said none of the labs were equipped or prepared to deal with the amount of testing that is currently coming in.

He said he has raised the issue with the government because "we need those tests back more quickly.

Reopening for business

The Ontario government is allowing some workplaces to reopen Monday, as long as they meet "strict public health measures and operate safely during the COVID-19 outbreak."

The province announced on Friday the following businesses are allowed to reopen or prepare to reopen under strict guidelines:

Garden centres and nurseries with curbside pickup and delivery only.

Lawn care and landscaping.

Additional essential construction projects that include shipping and logistics; broadband, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure; any other project that supports the improved delivery of goods and services; municipal projects; colleges and universities; child-care centres; schools; and site preparation, excavation, and servicing for institutional, commercial, industrial and residential development.

Automatic and self-serve car washes.

Auto dealerships, open by appointment only.

Golf courses may prepare their courses for the upcoming season, but not open to the public.

Marinas may also begin preparations for the recreational boating season by servicing boats and other watercraft and placing boats in the water, but not open to the public. Boats and watercraft must be secured to a dock in the marina until public access is allowed.

The province also noted in its news release that it is critical that people continue to stay home, practise physical distancing, and only go out for essential reasons.

WATCH | Ford talks about businesses reopening:

"Today is a glimmer of hope," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and he's "optimistic" that in the near future more businesses will be able to open up safely. 0:52

Few hospital staff test positive with COVID-19 in Windsor, Leamington, Sarnia

There are fewer than 30 hospital staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, and officials say most of those cases can be linked to community spread.

In fact, the only hospital in the three regions to report any employee cases linked to hospital transmission is Sarnia's Bluewater Health. A total of 15 workers, out of the 1,800 staff there, contracted the coronavirus with a third of those getting it at the hospital, and the others through community spread.

Tecumseh man's lawn sign offers prayers in time of pandemic

An internal review was conducted to determine how those five staff could have gotten COVID-19 at work.

"Many patients that present [at the hospital] don't have symptoms and yet we actually find out several days later they have the virus and they can be spreading virus without even being symptomatic. It's situations like that that occur," said Bluewater Health CEO Mike Lapaine. "It's a very sneaky virus."

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Sunday there are 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 14 people have died and 120 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home has 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has four cases among residents and two cases in staff members.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia announced on Monday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation at home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Sunday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Fifty-one workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 33 people have recovered.