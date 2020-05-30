CBC Windsor May 30 COVID-19 update: No new deaths for two weeks

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in our community Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the area to 956.

There has not been a death reported in the region which can be attributed to the virus for two weeks, the last reported death was on May 16.

Overall, 496 cases have been resolved.

Yesterday's epidemiological report showed that Windsor-Essex has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 in the province and is above the provincial average rate. The health unit said the higher numbers are due to a larger than average population of elderly people who are susceptible to the virus.

There are currently two long term care homes in Windsor-Essex County which are considered to be in an outbreak.

Heron Terrace in Windsor and Royal Oak in Kingsville remain on the list while 17 other facilities have been cleared.

WECHU report on outbreak situations in retirement and long-term care homes. (WECHU)

Random testing

Random testing began in Windsor-Essex County with a pop up testing centre at the SilverCity theatre in South Windsor. 385 people were tested there Friday.

The Health Unit hopes to test 1,300 people in the City of Windsor and 2,300 - 2,400 across Windsor Essex County.

It hopes testing will help give them a sense of the spread of the virus as more business and services reopen in the province.

Anyone over the age of 12 is able to get tested at the drive thru testing centre whether they have symptoms or not. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A man prepares for a nasal swab at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit's drive-thru COVID-19 test site outside of SilverCity on Walker Road. The random testing site is one of many expected to pop up around Essex County. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada)

Testing centres is also available seven days a week at two assessment centres is also available to those who have at least one symptom of the virus or are asymptomatic or are at risk of contracting the virus may get tested at these centres.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There have been 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health.

22 people have died from the virus and 198 have recovered.

The outbreak at the Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues as 24 residents and 24 staff have tested positive for the virus.

There is one other long-term care home in the region considered to be in an outbreak situation. Lambton Meadowview Villa has one staff member that has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Chatham-Kent Sunday for a total of 145.

The majority of cases in that community are linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce where 101 workers have tested positive.

There are currenlty 6 active cases linked to that facility.

One person has died in the region because of COVID-19 and 135 have recovered.