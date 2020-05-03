CBC Windsor May 3 COVID-19 update: 623 confirmed cases

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County increased by 11 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 623, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

There were no new deaths reported on Sunday. The total number of people who have died from the virus in the region remained at 51.

There have been 8,021 people tested for the virus and 1,362 of those tests are still pending.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit breaks down confirmed cases of COVID-19 by age. (WECHU)

Seniors' Homes

Outbreaks continue at seven out of 44 long-term care and retirement homes in the Windsor-Essex County region.

Country Village Homes has seen the most positive cases among its staff and residents - 98 cases in all. Since the outbreak began, 18 people have died in the facility because of the virus.

WECHU's breaks down the data on outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex County (WECHU)

Meanwhile, Heron Terrace has seen 82 of its residents and staff infected and the province reported that 12 people died there because of the virus. 32 residents from the facility were transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital's field hospital set up at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

The five other facilities experiencing outbreaks are Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Franklin Gardens, Sun Parlour Home, Lifetimes on Riverside and AMICA at Windsor.

Here's what else is happening in the region:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region Sunday.

Officials said 14 people have died from the virus, while 110 people have recovered from it.

The region is currently seeing outbreaks at three of its seniors' facilities.

At the Landmark Village retirement home 30 residents and 10 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. That facility has seen six deaths linked to the virus.

Vision Nursing home has four cases among residents and two staff members are also infected.

At Sumac Lodge one staff member is in self-isolation at home because of the virus.

The outbreak at Lambton Meadowview Villa, where a staff member had tested positive for the virus, was declared over on April 23.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse accounts for 51 of the 88 reported cases of COVID-19 in the community, according to Chatham Kent Public Health.

There have been 33 recoveries from the virus in the community and one death.

Public health officials said 1829 tests have been administered in the region and 40 tests are still pending.