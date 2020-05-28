CBC Windsor May 28 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 for our region, with one person being a worker in the area's "agri-farm" sector.

As of Wednesday, 36 people working in that sector had tested positive for COVID-19, being a major driver for the spike in new cases reported this week.

The health unit issued a class order Wednesday to try to fight that spread. All farm employees, including contract workers, must work exclusively at one workplace as of Wednesday. The health unit said the order didn't come sooner because a risk assessment needed to be carried out first. Failure to comply with the order can result in fines of up to $5,000.

Doctors' offices bracing for influx

As the province starts to reopen and elective surgeries are given rescheduling dates, a local official says doctor's offices across Windsor-Essex should expect to see an increased patient intake.

Nearly all scheduled surgeries — including cancer surgeries, heart operations, organ transplants and hip replacements — were postponed under a provincial order issued in March. Two weeks ago the government said those surgeries, which are often called elective to distinguish them from emergency surgeries, could resume if a hospital meets certain criteria.

But according to the president of the Essex County Medical Society — our local branch of the Ontario Medical Association — that will also come with an increased usage of community services as well.

"We are working together with the hospitals to try and open up primary care practices, family physicians' offices and nurse practitioners' offices to be able to accommodate this increase in hospital usage — and also the increase in patients who would be coming to us anyway, " said Dr. Jennifer Bondy, who also works as a family physician for the Amherstburg Family Health Team.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said as non-essential health services start up, health care providers will have to do risk assessments to ensure safety of clients and workers.

"What this means for the public is that the services that have been put on hold or you've been waiting will be provided," said Ahmed. "It will take time for the healthcare providers to put all those necessary controls in place."

Things like barriers, sanitation stations, and patient screening are some of the examples the health unit suggested will be needed in health care offices.

Random testing begins Friday

Last week, the health unit announced that random COVID-19 testing will be rolling out in Windsor-Essex, with a goal of having primary care providers and clinics able to do testing in their offices eventually. The health unit said the random testing will begin Friday.

"We will be offering a combination of a drive-thru testing and a trailer-based testing at different locations across Windsor and Essex," said Ahmed.

Anyone will be able to receive testing at these sites, run by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Essex Windsor EMS. Ahmed said having a health card is highly recommended, but not required.

The health unit wants to closely monitor the spread of the virus as restrictions start to lessen across the province.

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptotic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has extended hours for the assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department. Hours are, beginning Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 261 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 22 people have died and 190 people have recovered from the disease.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened with 24 residents testing positive for the disease and 20 staff members. Another resident at the home has died. Seven residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

An outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor long-term care home in Sarnia has also been reported, with one resident testing positive.

Village On The St. Clair retirement home in Sarnia is also experiencing an outbreak, as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia came under outbreak again after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A previous outbreak at the facility, also involving one staff member, was reported as being over April 23.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 144 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 100 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only five of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 95 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 133 people have recovered.