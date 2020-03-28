CBC Windsor May 26 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 for the region and no additional deaths.

Two of the four new cases are in people working in the "agri-farm," sector, said Theresa Marentette, CEO and chief nursing officer at the health unit.

The drop in new cases comes a day after the health unit announced 36 people had tested positive for the disease, with 33 of those individuals identified as workers in the agricultural sector too.

Although no new deaths were reported this week, 47 of the 63 people who died in Windsor-Essex were residents of long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

The health unit reported Tuesday that another two of these facilities have been cleared of any outbreak, and only two long-term care homes currently are under an outbreak of COVID-19.

Heron Terrace, one of the worst hit homes in the region, has had 7 residents and 34 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-three residents of the home have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville is also under outbreak with one resident testing positive at the facility.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for May 26:

The health unit would not specify which farms, greenhouses or businesses in Essex County had employees who have tested positive because they are not required to by the province unless there is risk to public safety.

The health unit did say the cases were in both local and migrant workers in our community.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said the health unit has been educating employers and employees about following public health guidance and making sure facilities are operating to ensure physical distancing.

"As workers come together just like gathering in the community this increases risk of COVID-19," said Ahmed.

Over the weekend, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Windsor-Essex.

People waiting in line for COVID-19 test feeling the heat in Windsor

Over the weekend, Premier Doug Ford announced that COVID-19 testing should be expanded to all Ontarians, and that call-out prompted many to head to one of two local assessment centres in our area.

A Windsor man who went to get tested at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital said it was very hot in the lineup waiting to get in on Monday, where he stood for about one hour and 45 minutes.

Bill Alder, 63, said one older man started getting dizzy and he was taken in right away, but Alder said the hospital was good about handing out water.

"Yes we are handing out water bottles for people having to wait outside in the heat. We are looking at more tent coverage so people aren't in the direct sunlight while waiting in line," said hospital spokesperson Steve Erwin.

People line up outside Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 assessment centre on Monday May 25 during a heat wave. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

In a tweet, the hospital said it had a record day for testing at the assessment centre with 163 people being swabbed.

Alder said the test was uncomfortable but over quickly.

"Once you get through the door they give you a number. Then you go and give your information then actually rather quickly after that they call you in the back where you get the testing done," said Alder.

Watch | Why testing doesn't mean you're safe from the virus:

Dr. Wajid Ahmed warns people who are getting tested not to change their behaviour after the test or to let their guard down when it comes to social distancing. 2:40

On Friday, Ahmed announced that random COVID-19 testing will be rolling out in Windsor-Essex this week, with a goal of having primary care providers and clinics able to do testing in their offices eventually.

A drive-thru test and trailer-based testing site will venture out to the municipalities in Essex County this week.

Anyone will be able to receive testing at these sites, run by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Essex Windsor EMS. Ahmed said having a health card is highly recommended, but not required.

The health unit wants to closely monitor the spread of the virus as restrictions start to lessen across the province.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 21 people have died and 180 people have recovered from the disease.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened with 22 residents testing positive for the disease and 19 staff members. Another two residents at the home have died over the weekend. Six residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

An outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor long-term care home in Sarnia has also been reported, with one resident testing positive.

Village On The St. Clair retirement home in Sarnia is also experiencing an outbreak, as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia came under outbreak again after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A previous outbreak at the facility, also involving one staff member, was reported as being over April 23.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 143 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 100 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only 23 of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 77 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 115 people have recovered.