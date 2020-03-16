CBC Windsor May 25 COVID-19 update: 36 new cases mostly in agricultural sector

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported an increase of 36 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 33 of those cases in people working in the agricultural farm sector in the region.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex hit 912, with 479 of those cases resolved. No new deaths were reported.

"The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has been working actively with the farms over the past few months," said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "It is important to note these cases are not from one facility, but from many."

The health unit would not specify which farms or greenhouses in Essex County had employees who have tested positive because they are not required to by the province unless there is risk to public safety, said Ahmed.

Ahmed did say the 33 cases were in local and migrant farm workers.

Ahmed said the health unit has been educating employers and employees about following public health guidance and making sure facilities are operating to ensure physical distancing.

"As workers come together just like gathering in the community this increases rick of COVID-19," said Ahmed.

Over the weekend, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Windsor-Essex, but there were no deaths and the number of senior's homes with active outbreaks dropped to four.

The health unit also reported a drop — from 18 long-term care and retirement homes under a COVID-19 outbreak down to four.

Only four long-term care homes in Windsor Essex are currently experiencing and outbreak of COVID-19. At one time, as many as 18 seniors' homes were on that list. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are looking to increase testing for COVID-19 after Premier Doug Ford's announcement that even asymptomatic people can get a test if they want one.

Previous statements from the Premier only allowed for people displaying one or more symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. On Sunday, he said mass testing was the province's best defence against the virus.

On Friday, Ahmed announced that random COVID-19 testing will be rolling out in Windsor-Essex this week, with a goal of having primary care providers and clinics able to do testing in their offices eventually.

"We will be offering a combination of a drive-thru testing and a trailer-based testing at different locations across Windsor and Essex," said Ahmed. "We expect to start these random testing across Windsor and Essex County starting next week."

Anyone will be able to receive testing at these sites, run by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Essex Windsor EMS. Ahmed said having a health card is highly recommended, but not required.

The health unit wants to closely monitor the spread of the virus as restrictions start to lessen across the province.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed warns people who are getting not to change their behaviour after the test or to let their guard down when it comes to social distancing. 2:40

In addition to the random testing, Ahmed is thinking more long-term and planning for family doctors and other health-care providers to offer testing at their locations.

"I'm requesting all the primary care providers to offer testing to all their clients," said Ahmed.

That piece of the testing puzzle is still being worked out, as Ahmed said the health unit is assessing how this sort of testing could be done in clinics across Essex.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 21 people have died and 177 people have recovered from the disease.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened with 22 residents testing positive for the disease and 19 staff members. Another two residents at the home have died over the weekend. Six residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

An outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor long-term care home in Sarnia has also been reported, with one resident testing positive.

Village On The St. Clair retirement home in Sarnia is also experiencing an outbreak, as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 143 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 100 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only 23 of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 77 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 115 people have recovered.