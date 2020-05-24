CBC Windsor May 24 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit added ten new cases of COVID-19 to its total number of positive cases Sunday

Sixty-three people have died from the virus and 479 cases have been resolved.

Over 15,000 people have been tested and 893 of those tests are still pending.

According to public health, four long-term care or retirement homes in the region have outbreaks.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

As of yesterday evening, the Sarnia-Lambton region had 247 positive cases of COVID-19 according to Lambton Public Health.

There have been 20 deaths and 175 people have recovered.

There are three outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Twenty-one residents at Vision Nursing home have had positive test results while there are 19 cases among the staff. Five residents at the facility have died.

Marshall Gowland Manor has one resident testing positive and Village of the St. Clair has two residents testing positive.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the community yesterday, while 142 people have tested positive in total.

The health unit attributes 100 of those cases to an outbreak at the Greenhill Produce greenhouse facility.

One person in the region has died because of COVID-19 and 115 have recovered.