CBC Windsor May 23 COVID-19 update: 23 new cases reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 23 newly detected cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which means there are now 866 cases in the region in total.

Sixty-three people have died from the virus and 478 cases have been resolved.

Over 15,000 people have been tested and 929 of those tests are pending.

A week ago Saturday, there were 18 long-term care and retirement homes experiencing outbreaks. This week, that number has dropped to four.

Random testing to begin

The health unit announced Friday that testing at random sites would begin next week.

It said some of the testing will happen at drive-thru sites while others would be in trailers.

The health unit said it high recommends people getting a test carry their health card, but said it's not required.

The health unit said it high recommends people getting a test carry their health card, but said it's not required.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the region's total to 245 confirmed cases.

One more person has died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 20, while 173 have recovered.

There are currently outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in the area.

Twenty residents and 19 staff members have all tested positive for the virus and five of the residents have died.

Marshall Gowland Manor has one resident testing positive and Village of the St. Clair has two residents testing positive.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There are currently 26 active cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, and 142 people have tested positive in the region total.

One hundred of those cases are linked to an outbreak at the Greenhill Produce greenhouse facility.

One person has died in the region because of COVID-19 and 115 have recovered.