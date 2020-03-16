CBC Windsor May 21 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide its daily COVID-19 update Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for our region.

There are 14 long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex under a COVID-19 outbreak, down from 17 on Tuesday.

An outbreak is considered over when there are no new symptoms or cases of COVID-19 after 14 days. Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, explained that's enough evidence to show the spread of the virus has finished.

There are now 14 long-term care and retirement facilities currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this week, the health unit announced that COVID-19 testing would be available for people who are experiencing even one symptom related to the virus — a significant change to the testing criteria previously outlined throughout the course of the pandemic.

As more businesses and services reopen, the likelihood of community contact is much higher, explained Ahmed, adding it's necessary to show the impact the disease is having on the community.

Those who have even one symptom of coronavirus can go to an assessment centre and be tested or they can contact their primary care provider to set up an appointment to be tested if the office is able to do so, said Ahmed. Testing more people, even those with mild symptoms, will give a better idea of the community spread, he said.

Wear a mask in public, reccomends Tam

Canada's chief public health officer says Canadians should wear a mask as an "added layer of protection" whenever physical distancing is not possible.

Dr. Theresa Tam provided the updated advice during her daily news conference in Ottawa Wedmesday.

"For the spring and summer months, strict adherence to the public health basics of physical distancing, handwashing and cough etiquette must continue as the bare minimum," she said.

"In addition, where COVID-19 activity is occurring, use of non-medical masks or face coverings is recommended as an added layer of protection when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. And staying home when sick is a must, always and everywhere."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, is now recommending that Canadians wear masks in public as an "added layer of protection" whenever physical distancing is not possible. 2:27

The health unit has recommended that people wear masks when they go out in public, as a means to further prevent the spread of the virus as more people access newly reopened businesses and services. But Ahmed, has also stressed that people should limit their trips outside of the home to essential needs only.

Husband and pregnant wife, father and newborn separated by closed border

The month-long border closure extension announced Tuesday could not come at a worse time for couple Ashley and Tom Cook, who are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child together.

The two doctors live and work on opposite sides of the U.S.–Canada border and have been separated since March — leaving Ashley feeling isolated during a tricky pregnancy.

"We have been trying to conceive for almost four years," said Ashley, explaining she's been through multiple rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF), including a few trips to Spain for the treatment.

"I just feel so sad," said Ashley, choking back tears. "I have a hard time talking about this. My husband is missing out on this entire journey that we worked really, really, hard for. It's just more frustrating probably than anything."

Ashley and Tom Cook are expecting their first child together after a four-year-long journey trying to get pregnant. But the doctors live on opposite sides of the Michigan-Ontario border, unable to see each other for months. (Submitted by Ashley Cook)

While announcing the border closure on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation would be reviewed again next month.

Ashley called the border closure an "oversight of government" as many are unable to see loved ones.

While Ashley and Tom Cook aren't the only couple separated the COVID-19-related border restrictions between Canada and the U.S., their story is intimately familiar for Windsor resident Haylie Gadsby and her fiancé Mark currently living in Michigan.

Haylie gave birth on May 9 to her and Mark's firstborn son Bentley, but due to the ongoing border restrictions, Mark was unable to gain entry into Canada to be there during childbirth.

"He has contacted the border multiple times to see if he would be able to come across, and they deny him each and every time he calls," Haylie said. "All they say is childbirth is not essential."

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 19 people have died and 170 people have recovered from the disease.

An outbreak at Vison Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened with 17 residents testing positive for the disease and 16 staff members. Four residents there have died.

An outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor long-term care home in Sarnia has also been reported, with one resident testing positive.

Village On The St. Clair retirement home in Sarnia is also experiencing an outbreak, as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 138 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 96 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 90 people have recovered.