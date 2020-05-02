CBC Windsor May 2 COVID-19 update: 612 positive cases and one more death

There have now been 612 cases of COVID-19 detected in Windsor-Essex County according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). That is an increase of eight since Friday.

One more person has died because of the virus bringing the total number of deaths to 51, the heath unit said. There have been 7,752 tests done in total and the results of 1,361 tests are still pending.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for WECHU said that the region has likely seen its peak of cases but that people should continue to follow guidelines and precautions. (WECHU)

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, WECHU's medical officer of health, said Friday the region had likely seen its peak of cases but warned that people should continue to adhere to precautions and guidelines.

Situation in Seniors Homes

There continue to be outbreaks at seven long term care and retirement homes in the Windsor-Essex County area.

The largest outbreak is at Country Village Homes, where 70 cases have been reported among residents and 28 among staff. The provincial government said 18 people in the facility have died because of the virus.

Heron Terrace has seen 57 of its residents infected by the virus along with 20 of its staff. The province reported that 12 people have died at that facility because of COVID-19. About 32 residents of Heron Terrace have been transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital's field hospital set up at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

The five other facilities experiencing outbreaks are Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Franklin Gardens, Sun Parlour Home, Lifetimes on Riverside and AMICA at Windsor.

Here's what is happening in the region:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There are 187 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health.

14 people have died because of it.

The region is currently seeing outbreaks of novel coronavirus at three of its seniors facilities.

There are 30 residents and 10 staff that have tested positive at the Landmark Village retirement home overall which has seen six deaths because of the virus.

Vision Nursing home has four cases among residents and two staff members are infected.

Sumac Lodge has one staff member in self isolation at home because of the virus.

The outbreak at Lambton Meadowview Villa had its outbreak declared over on April 23rd. There was one staff member that tested positive.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

The community of Chatham-Kent saw a large uptick in reported cases this week because of an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse. The outbreak accounts for 51 of the 88 reported cases of COVID-19 in the community according to Chatham Kent Public Health.

One person in the community has died from the virus and 32 have recovered.

There have been 1786 tests administered in the region and there are 29 tests still pending.