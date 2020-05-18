CBC Windsor May 18 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in the region to 783.

On Monday, for the second straight day, no additional deaths were reported. On Saturday the health unit said a man in his 80s died after contracting the virus, raising the region's death toll to 63.

At least 47 people who have died were residents of long-term care or retirement homes in the area. There are currently 17 homes experiencing outbreaks, up from 16 on Saturday.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at 17 long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor Essex, according to the health unit. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

There are 955 tests pending and 14,077 total tests have been performed. As of Monday, 451 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved.

Reopening begins

Golf courses, marinas and private parks were given the go-ahead to open on Saturday.

On Tuesday, retail stores with street entrances not located inside shopping malls can begin reopening with physical distancing measures in place.

Outdoor recreational activities can also start up and many individual sport competitions can resume.

Scheduled surgeries will also gradually restart as part of the first stage of the province's plan to reopen. Libraries will be allowed to open for pick up and property management services will be permitted, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance. Public pools, however, remain closed.

The health unit has recommended that people wear masks when they go out in public, as a means to further prevent the spread of the virus as more people access newly reopened businesses and services. But medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, has also stressed that people should limit their trips outside of the home to essential needs only.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported there are 225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 19 people have died and 163 people have recovered from the disease.

Over the weekend, an outbreak at Vison Nursing Home in Sarnia has spread with 14 residents testing positive for the disease and ten staff members. Four residents there have died.

An outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor long-term care home in Sarnia has also been reported, with one resident testing positive.

Village On The St. Clair retirement home in Sarnia is also experiencing an outbreak, as two residents there tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 137 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with more than half of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 95 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 87 people have recovered.