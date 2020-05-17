CBC Windsor May 17 COVID-19 update: 773 confirmed cases now reported

As of Sunday there have been 773 positive cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County, an increase of six since Saturday.

However, of the total number of cases in the region, 607 have been resolved.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday, but on Saturday the health unit said a man in his 80s died after contracting the virus, bringing the region's death toll up to 63.

A total of 14,027 tests have been done for the virus in the region and 974 of those tests are still pending.

The outbreak declared at Chartwell Oak Park LaSalle Retirement Residence, which was showing that one staff member had tested positive, was rescinded.

Currently, 17 long-term care or retirement homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex County report on outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the region (WECHU)

Sarnia-Lambton

Meanwhile, Lambton Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total in the region up to 222 cases.

The health unit also reported one more death due to the illness, which means 19 people have succumbed to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Two additional outbreaks at seniors' homes in the region were also reported.

Marshall Gowland Manor reported one case among its residents, while Village on the St. Clair reported two cases also among residents.

Vision Nursing Home has been battling an outbreak since April 23. In the facility, 13 residents and eight staff have tested positive for the virus and four people have died at the home.

Chatham-Kent

The number of confirmed cases in Chatham-Kent remained unchanged Sunday at 135.

Of the total number of cases, 47 of remain active, while 87 have been resolved and one person has died.

More than 90 of the confirmed cases are a result of an outbreak at the Greenhill Produce greenhouse, according to the health unit.

That outbreak was investigated at the greenhouse at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the business.

A total of 2,354 tests have been conducted for the virus in the region and 55 of those tests are still pending.