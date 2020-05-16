CBC Windsor May 16 COVID-19 update: Golf courses, marinas and private parks able to open today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of positive tests in the region to 767.

A man in his 80s has died because of COVID-19, which means there have been 63 deaths total caused by the illness.

407 cases have been resolved.

On Friday, medical health officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that he expects the region has passed its peak of cases.

Last week, he also recommended people begin wearing masks while in public places.

There are currently outbreaks at 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

13,789 people have been tested for the virus and 1,146 of those tests are still pending.

Re-opening begins

Golf courses, marinas and private parks were given the go-ahead to begin opening on Saturday.

On Tuesday, retail stores with street entrances not located inside shopping malls can begin re-opening their doors with physical distancing measures in place.

Outdoor recreational activities can also start up along with many individual sport competitions to be allowed as well.

Scheduled surgeries will also be gradually restarting as part of the first stage of the province's plan to reopen. Libraries will be allowed to open for pick up and property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance can resume.

Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health is reporting 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday which is an increase of four.

There was also one more death for a total of 18 in the region.

Of the outbreaks at four long-term care and retirement homes in the area, only one remains active.

Vision Nursing Home has seen 13 cases among its residents and five cases among staff. Three people have died at the home.

Chatham-Kent

95 of the 135 cases in Chatham Kent are a result of an outbreak at the Greenhill Produce greenhouse according to the health unit.

An outbreak was investigated at the greenhouse at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the business.

Right now, there are 49 active cases in the community. One person has died and 85 have recovered.

Of the 2,324 tests that have been conducted in the community for novel coronavirus, 64 are still pending.