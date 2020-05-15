CBC Windsor May 15 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update on Friday, including a weekly breakdown of where we are on the curve and how the disease is trending in the region.

Gradual reopening begins this weekend

On Thursday, Ontario announced its first stage of economic recovery which will include resuming construction projects and the reopening of some workplaces, seasonal activities and healthcare settings.

Starting May 19, retail stores outside of shopping malls with street entrances can begin reopening with physical distancing measures. Outdoor recreational activities and many individual sport competitions will also get the green light starting Tuesday.

Golf courses, marinas and private parks will be allowed to open earlier, starting Saturday — ahead of the Victoria Day Weekend.

The first stage also involves the "gradually restarting" scheduled surgeries, along with allowing libraries to open for pickup, and allowing property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance, to resume

Wearing masks while in public places

On Thursday, medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, changed his position about wearing masks in public. Now, the health unit is recommending people use face masks when they leave their home.

Ahmed said the mask will help stop the spread of disease as an additional layer of protection, but people must continue to take other precautions like physical distancing and limiting their trips outside of their home.

Previously, Ahmed did not endorse the use of masks because it gave a false sense of security. Now he says people are outside more and the likelihood of being in contact with others is higher.

Ahmed said to adjust the mask when you first put it on, and avoid touching it again to avoid contaminating yourself.

Seniors' homes under outbreak

There are outbreaks at 17 long-term care and retirement facilities, as results of the mass testing conducted at these facilities have shown just how far-spread the virus has become in the area's most vulnerable population. Of the 62 people who have died due to COVID-19 in our area, 47 of those individuals were residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reports 17 long-term care and retirement homes in our region have current COVID-19 outbreaks.

Earlier this week, Ahmed said he expected a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the area, and more senior's facilities being added to the outbreak list as results came in from the mass testing conducted at these facilities.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported two people have died due to COVID-19 in the region. One woman in her 90s and another woman in her 80s passed away Monday. Both women were residents of long-term care homes.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported there are 213 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 17 people have died and 150 people have recovered from the disease.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia is currently under an outbreak. There are 13 cases among residents and five cases in staff members. Three residents there have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit say 17 more workers at Greenhill Produce have tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak was investigated at the greenhouse at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease was discovered among workers at the business.

The health unit say the new cases are related to the initial outbreak, and bring the total number of those who have tested positive at Greenhill Produce to 69.

CK Pubic Health reported 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 85 people have recovered.