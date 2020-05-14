CBC Windsor May 14 COVID-19 update: Health unit recommends wearing a mask when you're out

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit changed its recommendation about wearing face masks while out in public.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, changed his position about wearing masks in public. Now, the health unit is recommending people use face masks when they leave their home.

Ahmed said the mask will help stop the spread of disease as an additional layer of protection, but people must continue to take other precautions like physical distancing and limiting their trips outside of their home.

Previously, Ahmed did not endorse the use of masks because it gave a false sense of security. Now he says people are outside more and the likelihood of being in contact with others is higher.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Ahmed said to adjust the mask when you first put it on, and avoid touching it again to avoid contaminating yourself.

The news comes as the Ontario government prepares to announce its first stage of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The announcement — scheduled for 1 p.m. — will lay out a plan to lift restrictions on construction and to allow the reopening of retail stores that are not in malls, as well as seasonal businesses, pet services and household maintenance, according to a draft of the plan obtained by CBC News.

The health unit reported there are now 751 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, an increase of six cases from Wednesday.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 14:

On Wednesday, the health unit reported another person has died due to COVID-19 in our area.

A man in his 60s died on Tuesday related to COVID-19, said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

There are outbreaks at 17 long-term care and retirement facilities, as results of the mass testing conducted at these facilities have shown just how far-spread the virus has become in the area's most vulnerable population. Of the 62 people who have died due to COVID-19 in our area, 47 of those individuals were residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reports 17 long-term care and retirement homes in our region have current COVID-19 outbreaks. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Earlier this week, Ahmed said he expected a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the area, and more senior's facilities being added to the outbreak list as results came in from the mass testing conducted at these facilities.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported two people have died due to COVID-19 in the region. One woman in her 90s and another woman in her 80s passed away Monday. Both women were residents of long-term care homes.

Child hospitalized in Windsor with possible symptoms of rare illness that could be linked to COVID-19

Emergency food boxes in Essex, Harrow on Thursday

The Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor and Unifor Local 444 are distributing emergency food boxes on Thursday to the communities of Essex and Harrow.

They say demand is high.

Two drive-thru locations will be set up. One at the Essex Centre Sports Complex parking lot at 60 Fairview Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon and the other at the Harrow Arena parking lot at 243 McAffee St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each hamper will contain about seven days worth of food per person.

Testing centre opened for Indigenous community

The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) is expanding testing and services to the Indigenous community at large, and there is a test facility located in Windsor.

You do not need to be a client of SOAHAC to be screened and tested at the facility and services are open to all First Nations, Métis and Inuit people living in and around Windsor and Essex County, including Caldwell First Nation in Leamington.

Testing is currently provided by appointment at SOAHAC in Windsor at 1405 Tecumseh Road West, however patients should call 519.916.1755 first for a standard screening and to set up an appointment.

Typically, the centre serves close to 700 individuals and is expanding, said Isaacs, but there are more than 8,000 Indigenous peoples in Windsor-Essex according to the census. Though Isaacs said that number is much larger.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported there are 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 17 people have died and 147 people have recovered from the disease.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia is currently under an outbreak. There are 12 cases among residents and five cases in staff members. Three residents there have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit say 17 more workers at Greenhill Produce have tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak was investigated at the greenhouse at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease was discovered among workers at the business.

The health unit say the new cases are related to the initial outbreak, and bring the total number of those who have tested positive at Greenhill Produce to 69.

CK Pubic Health reported 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 85 people have recovered.