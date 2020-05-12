CBC Windsor May 12 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the health unit said there are now outbreaks at 15 long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

The number of pending tests for the area also spiked, as a mass-testing for those facilities continues in the region.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said testing at the homes should be completed this week and those results could mean an influx of new cases and new facilities being listed under outbreak.

"I do anticipate there will be more facilities ... that will be in outbreak," said Ahmed.

Ahmed believes the virus is entering the facilities through workers, because no one else is permitted entrance inside.

Leamington man survived paralysis and 6 weeks in hospital with COVID-19

Victor Winter says he remembers dreams of drowning underwater, but not much else from the time before and after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 66-year-old Leamington resident — a former educator and pastor — said he first began to feel symptoms of what would eventually be diagnosed as COVID-19 on March 13.

At the time, he simply thought he had developed a flu, as Windsor-Essex had yet to confirm even its first patient with coronavirus.

Leamington resident Victor Winter still doesn't remember what happened the week before he was taken to hospital and placed on a ventilator to fight off a disease that his doctors would later identify as COVID-19. (Submitted by Victor Winter)

His recovery journey lasted approximately six weeks, beginning on March 13 and ending on April 29

He started by walking into the ambulance that took him to hospital, but has no memory of that.

After exhibiting almost no symptoms during the onset of the disease, Winter was later intubated, experienced heart failure, and was placed on a paralytic, as doctors hoped his body would focus on repairing his lungs.

After roughly four weeks in hospital, Winter was soon able to wake up.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported there are 203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 17 people have died and 145 people have recovered from the disease.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia is currently under an outbreak. There are eight cases among residents and two cases in staff members. Three residents there have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the municipality, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Fifty-two workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 83 people have recovered.