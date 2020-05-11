CBC Windsor May 11 COVID-19 update: Outbreaks at 15 senior's homes and that could increase

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported there are now 726 cases of COVID-19 in the community, an increase of 21 cases from Sunday.

There are now 1,761 pending tests for people in our area.

There are now outbreaks at 15 long-term care and retirement homes in the region after four facilities were added to the health unit's list this weekend.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said the large number of pending tests, plus four additional outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes, is because of the mass testing being done at those facilities.

The list of seniors' facilities currently under a COVID-19 outbreak surged to 15 over the weekend. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Testing at the homes should be completed this week, said Ahmed, explaining some homes decided to do mass-testing on their own while the health unit is assisting others with the help of Essex Windsor EMS. Those results could mean an influx new cases and new facilities being listed under outbreak.

"I do anticipate there will be more facilities ... that will be in outbreak," said Ahmed.

Ahmed believes the virus is entering the facilities through workers, because no one else is permitted entrance inside.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for May 11 live at 9 a.m.:

As the province begins reopening certain businesses, Ahmed said by-law officials were out ensuring that garden centres and hardware stores were complying to safety rules.

There are 27 officers at the health unit's disposal to check in on businesses.

Ahmed said these officials provided education and helped those business make sure physical distancing and proper cleaning was taking place.

Over the weekend, another person died from COVID-19.

The woman was in her 90s and lived in a long-term care home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported there are 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 17 people have died and 142 people have recovered from the disease.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia is currently under an outbreak. There are four cases among residents and two cases in staff members. Three residents there have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Fifty-two workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 83 people have recovered.