CBC Windsor May 1 COVID-19 update: Here's where we are on the curve

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported there are now 604 cases of COVID-19 for the area, an increase of 10 cases since Thursday.

There are 1,350 pending tests for residents and 7,330 tests have been completed to date.

Overall, 50 people in the area have died and 191 people have recovered from the disease.

On Friday, the health unit provided an epidemiological summary to give the public an update of how the virus is affecting our area.

"It's very likely we reached our peak and are doing better," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, pointing to a chart that showed the epidemic curve of COVID-19 in relation to when people noticed their symptoms have started.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, it appears the region has passed its peak when it comes to COVID-19. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Ahmed warns that although the numbers are positive, it's important to continue with current precautions and guidelines.

And, in comparison to other regions and the province, Windsor-Essex has a higher number of cases which Ahmed does attribute to higher elderly population for our area.

Data also showed that although testing has been increased in Windsor-Essex, the total number of positive tests returning are lowering.

This chart shows that although testing is increasing, the number of positive cases is decreasing. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

The health unit also gave a breakdown of where the most cases are occurring in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed made it clear that although some municipalities in the area have a lower amount of positive cases, people should continue to follow health recommendations because they are not yet safe.

The majority of cases are in the City of Windsor. Kingsville also has a high percentage of cases, however Ahmed said that is due to a significant outbreak at a long-term care home there.

Windsor continues to have more cases in the region. Ahmed urges that just because a municipality doe not have many cases, does not mean people can become relaxed with health recommendations. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Although no new deaths were reported Friday, the region has seen its worst week for casualties due to COVID-19, as 12 people have died.

The health unit reported Thursday that one person has died due to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The woman was in her 90s and was a resident of a long-term care home.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported six people have died due to COVID-19 and on Tuesday that five people had died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Seniors' homes still in outbreak

The community has lost 50 people to COVID-19, and 36 of those individuals were residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

Seven seniors' homes are currently under an outbreak of the disease.

According to numbers released by the province, 18 people have died at Country Village Homes. The health unit reported 70 positive cases among residents and 28 among staff at the Woodslee long-term care home.

At Heron Terrace, 12 people have died. There are 57 positive cases in residents and another 19 cases in staff. About 32 residents of Heron Terrace have been transferred to Windsor regional Hospital's field hospital set up at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

Five other long-term care and retirement homes in the region currently experiencing outbreaks, including Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Amica Riverside, Lifetimes on Riverside, Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, and Franklin Gardens. both Extendicare and Franklin Gardens have been added back to the outbreak list on Tuesday, after previously being cleared of an outbreak.

One resident has died at Amica Riverside, one resident has died at Sun Parlor, and three residents have died at Lifetimes on Riverside.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for Friday, May:

GOP lawmakers reject Michigan's stay-home order but Gov. Whitmer unfazed

Radio-Canada host Charles Levesque recounts his 'surreal' experience with COVID-19

4 migrant workers at Kingsville mushroom farm have contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Thursday there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that region.

Overall, 14 people have died and 90 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home has 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has four cases among residents and two cases in staff members.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia announced on Monday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation at home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Wednesday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Forty-eight workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 29 people have recovered.