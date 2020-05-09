CBC Windsor May 9 COVID-19 update: 1 more death in Windsor-Essex County

One more person has died in Windsor-Essex County due to COVID-19, health officials said Saturday.

The woman was in her 90s and lived in a long-term care home.

There are nine new reported positive cases in the region and 59 deaths total.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 11 long-term care and retirement homes in the area, which continue to be hard hit by the virus.

WECHU rundown of positive cases at long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex County (WECHU)

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There are 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday in Sarnia-Lambton.

Sixteen people with the illness have died and 133 have recovered.

Vision Nursing home is the only seniors' facility with an existing outbreak remaining in the area.

There are four residents and two staff members with positive cases of the virus. Two of its residents who had COVID-19 have died.

Outbreaks at three other facilities in the region have been resolved.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There have 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, over half of which can be traced to an outbreak at a single workplace.

Fifty-one workers at Greenhill Procude greenhouse tested positive for the virus.

There has been one COVID-19-related death in the are and 83 people have recovered.