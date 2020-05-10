CBC Windsor May 10 COVID-19 update: Number of seniors' facilities in outbreak rises to 15

There are 705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County as of Sunday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports. That's 11 more than Saturday.

There have been 59 deaths because of the virus.

More than 10,000 people have now been tested for the virus and 1,668 of those test results are still pending.

Ontario has 20,238 cases of novel coronavirus and 1,634 people have died because of it.

Senior facility list grows

The health unit said four additional long-term care homes are now experiencing outbreaks as of Sunday bringing the total number to fifteen.

Leamington Mennonite Home and Riverside Place both have one staff member who has tested positive, while Dolce Vita and Chartwell Oak Park Terrace both have one resident with a positive case of the virus.

Outbreaks are declared when one staff or one resident is confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The largest outbreaks have been at Country Village Homes where 70 residents and 29 staff members haved tested positive and 19 residents have died. At Heron Terrace there have been 67 positive tests among residents and 25 among staff. As well, 21 of the residents have died, 14 of them at the St. Clair field hospital.

WECHU breaks down the numbers of seniors facilities experiencing outbreaks in Windsor-Essex County. (WECHU)

Mother's Day recommendations

The health unit reminded families to keep their distance while celebrating Mother's Day. They suggested having a virtual meet up or send regards with signs from the end of her driveway or on the sidewalk.

"To help keep our moms healthy and safe, it is important to continue to maintain a physical distance of two meters at all times and to restrict all social gatherings to no more than five people," a release from the health unit read.

"As difficult as it may be, outside visitors at the home should be avoided or restricted this Mother's Day."

For those in the same household, it's recommended people washing their hands before and after cooking a meal for their mother or give her some face masks and bubble baths to let her have a spa day at home.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

One more person has died because of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, which brings the total number of deaths there to 17.

Six people more people tested positive for the virus in the region as the total number in the region reaches 200.

As well, 136 people have recovered so far.

Four more residents tested positive for COVID-19 at Vision Nursing home, which is the only seniors' facility with an existing outbreak remaining in the area.

There is a total of eight cases among the residents there and two among the staff. Three people who lived at the home have died because of the virus.

Outbreaks at three other facilities in the region have been resolved.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There is one more confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, bringing the total number there to 90 confirmed cases. Six of those cases are currently considered active.

More than half of the 90 confirmed cases can be traced to an outbreak at a single workplace: 51 workers at Greenhill Produce greenhouse tested positive for the virus.

There has been one COVID-19-related death in the area and 83 people have recovered.