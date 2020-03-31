CBC Windsor's March 31 COVID-19 update: 65 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily update Tuesday morning.

Watch the health unit's update here at 9 a.m.:

On Monday, the health unit confirmed there are 44 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Part of the reason for the increase in numbers seen locally is due to a large amount of tests coming back, said officials.

"We expected that increase because of our backlog of tests," said chief medical officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed, adding that tests should now return within 24 to 48 hours — but those with stronger symptoms in intensive care are prioritized.

Most of these new cases were of people who have remained in self-isolation and were tested last week or the week before, said Ahmed.

Of those cases, 60 per cent are male. Half of the cases are between the ages 40 and 59.

Over the weekend ten in-patients in Windsor Regional Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after efforts were made to overcome a backlog of tests for the virus.

Five of the 10 patients are at the Ouellette Campus, three are at the Metropolitan Campus and two have been discharged. Three of the patients are in critical care on ventilators to help them breathe.

"All three of them... deteriorated very quickly," said Wassim Saad, chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"As soon as one of those patients starts to require oxygen, they are involved very quickly and [we] may even intubate the patient and take them to the ICU sooner than you would an average person.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will no longer be providing individual case details as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the community grows.

Here's what's happening in Windsor-Essex.

Four deaths in Sarnia-Lambton attributed to COVID-19

Four people have died from COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, according to Lambton Public Health.

Three of those people who have died resided at the Landmark Village in Sarnia.

The Lambton region has 28 positive cases as of Sunday.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham Kent Public Health repoprts there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

As of Monday evening, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby confirmed that the region's first confirmed COVID-19 case — a man in his 50s — has made a full recovery.

"He has done wonderfully," Colby wrote in a media release published Monday. "He has satisfied every quarantine measure that was put in place to prevent the spread of the infection."

Meanwhile, more than 100 staff members at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospitals are in self-isolation after the March Break holiday.

"We have 100 staff and 17 physicians who are currently on self-isolation at home," said Lori Marshall, president and CEO at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Marshall said there are about 1,400 staff members employed at the hospitals in Chatham and Wallaceburg, and 250 physicians.

Chatham man diagnosed with COVID-19 says virus feels 'like death'

Luke Davidson said that symptoms from COVID-19 felt like the worst sickness he's ever had, comparing it to a feeling of on-coming death which made his skin crawl with pain.

Davidson, 38, is one of the dozens of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in southwestern Ontario, a number that reached 119 Monday afternoon and included five deaths.