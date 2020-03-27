CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know on March 27

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) will provide a daily update on COVID-19 in our area on Friday morning.

You can watch the live update here at 9 a.m.:

Here's what's happening in our area:

6 cases for Windsor-Essex residents

There are currently six cases of COVID-19 reported by the health unit, however a man in his 30s with no international travel was tested and diagnosed in Toronto where he is currently self-isolating.

The other five cases of COVID-19 are travel related. Those people are recovering in Windsor-Essex.

In addition to the cases already confirmed by the health unit, Windsor Regional Hospital spokesperson Steve Erwin said on Thursday that there are "50 being treated as possible COVID-19 cases pending test results."

Erwin said he wouldn't provide further comment until those test results are confirmed.

Sarnia has 7 confirmed cases, as doctor pleads for help

Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region and four of those patients are currently in the intensive care unit at Bluewater Hospital.

Doctor Firas Al-Dhaher with the Central Lambton Family Health Team posted a YouTube video, pleading with the community to take the pandemic seriously.

"We are anticipating that more people have been exposed and more people are going to be sick," said Al-Dhaher. "We are now evolving into a very serious situation which it is true across the country it is now true for Lambton County ... The next two weeks are going to be critical. We could be on the same trajectory as some of the other crisis spots in the world."

Al-Dhaher asks the public not to panic, but to follow the guidance and suggestions of health care authorities.

City closes play structures in parks, shuts down transit

The City of Windsor has closed play structures, including swings and children's activity sets within parks in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Parks, trails and open spaces will remain open, as they still allow people to practise social distancing.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens continued to urge residents to practise social distancing.

Transit Windsor services will be temporarily suspended as of end of normal hours on Sunday, March 29, as an additional step to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Transit Windsor's temporary suspension will last until at least Monday, April 13.

"I recognize that despite the health warnings and advice, many in our community still rely on Transit Windsor for their daily needs," said Dilkens. "But, the risks associated with COVID-19 outweigh the inconvenience this shutdown will cause."

Chamber of Commerce seeks higher wage subsidy from feds

The 10 per cent wage subsidy being offered by the federal government to help businesses and workers affected by COVID-19 shutdowns is "inadequate," according to the president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"What we are suggesting to them, to the government, [is] let us take it up to 50 per cent, because that will ensure that these businesses that we need badly to be operating will stay open," said Rakesh Naidu.

He cited other countries, like Denmark, which are offering 75 per cent subsidies, but suggested that might be too much of a leap all at once.