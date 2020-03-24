CBC Windsor COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know March 24

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit called on both levels of government Tuesday to clarify and tighten rules around border travel, especially for Canadian workers.

"The U.S.-Canada border continues to be a concern for the residents of Windsor-Essex and for the health unit," said chief medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "We are concerned about the travel to and from work in Michigan for our residents of Windsor-Essex ... They may need to go to work, and we're asking for stronger measures."

Ahmed said the cases in the City of Detroit alone is nearly on par with the number of cases in the entire province of Ontario. He said he's fearful, since two of the three confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex are people who work in Michigan.

Watch the health unit's March 24 update here:

Ahmed is calling on the government to help support workers who cannot do their jobs without crossing the border. He said he recognizes the importance of workers crossing, especially those of the "supply chain" bringing goods to each country, but he's asking government for "clarity on who should be allowed, who shouldn't be allowed" to cross even for work.

On Tuesday at 9 a.m., the health unit reported there are 503 cases in Ontario, two cases in Chatham-Kent, more than 1,300 cases in Michigan, and three confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex.

About 300 tests are still pending in Windsor-Essex, and could take more than seven days to be returned.

Ahmed urged those returning from non-essential travel to self-isolate immediately.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential stores and services to close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here's a list of what can remain open.

For more details on self-isolation, how to protect yourself, and other advice, visit the health unit's website.

Here's a look at what's happening in our area:

3 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The health unit confirmed the region's third case of COVID-19 on Monday, informing residents that a man in his late 40s who works in Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex has been diagnosed.

The man developed symptoms on March 15 and was tested at the Windsor Regional Hospital assessment and testing centre.

This latest case has no connection to the two other cases previously confirmed over the weekend by the region's public health unit

A man in his 20s, who is employed at a healthcare facility in Southeastern Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex County, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health unit said on Saturday.

A man in his 60s who returned to Windsor after travelling on a Caribbean cruise was confirmed by the health unit on Friday.

No 14-day isolation for some healthcare workers returning to Canada

Healthcare staff who recently returned from a trip outside of the country, but are deemed "critical" to helping patients, are allowed to work without the recommended isolation period of 14 days.

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) currently has more than 300 employees who have returned from a trip outside of Canada within the last two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, about 30 of them were at work interacting with other staff and patients, exempt from the mandatory self-quarantine period of two weeks. Those employees aren't ill or showing any symptoms, the hospital tells CBC News.

"If we don't have them, patients will suffer," said WRH CEO David Musyj. "So it's balancing that risk."

Most of those nurses and physicians deemed necessary, when they would otherwise be at home in self-isolation, work in the emergency department and critical care unit.

FCA to produce masks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced on Monday plans to manufacture and distribute more than one million protective face masks each month in an attempt to protect front-line workers — including police, EMTs, firefighters, as well as healthcare employees in hospitals and clinics — amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an FCA media release, production installations are taking place this week, and the company is set to begin manufacturing the masks in the coming weeks.

Masks will be distributed across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.