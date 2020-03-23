CBC Windsor COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know March 23

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provided its daily COVID-19 update Monday at 9 a.m.

Over the weekend, the health unit announced the region has two confirmed cases.

On Monday, chief medical officer of Health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said both people were recovering at home in self-isolation.

Watch the health unit's Monday March 23 update here:

Ahmed said as people return to Windsor-Essex from March Break holidays, they should self-isolate.

For more details on self-isolation, how to protect yourself, and other advice, visit the health unit's website.

Here's a look at what's happening in our area:

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Hours after speaking with the media about the first case of COVID-19 detected in Windsor-Essex County on Saturday morning, the health unit confirmed a second case.

A man in his 20s, who is employed at a healthcare facility in South East Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex County, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A man in his 60s who returned to Windsor after travelling on a Caribbean cruise was also diagnosed.

State of emergencies

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in response to COVID-19 for the county and all seven of its towns.

He urged local residents to stay at home, even those who are healthy, for an indefinite period of time to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus, such as seniors.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was the first to make the move late Friday, ordering the Devonshire and Tecumseh Malls closed.

The Town of LaSalle also declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

According to the town, declaring the state of emergency allows for municipalities to prepare by limiting activities to essential services, ensuring they have the flexibility to mobilize appropriate resources as needs arise, for not only COVID-19, but also for other possible issues such as overland flooding, as water levels locally remain at record highs.

Windsor-Essex food banks in need of supplies

The head of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association is calling on residents to donate food, cash and even gift cards, as the region's food banks steadily run out of supply during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

June Muir, CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre in Windsor and the president of the WEFBA said the region's food banks — including the food bank at the UHC — only have enough supplies to last another 10 days.

That's cause for concern, especially since Muir said her organization served approximately 190 families on Thursday — approximately 100 more than usual.