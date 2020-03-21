CBC Windsor's March 21 COVID-19 update: Health unit confirms first case in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed late Friday evening that a man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19.

The man developed symptoms on March 11, one day after returning to Windsor from a Caribbean cruise. He was tested on March 16 at Windsor Regional Hospital's assessment and testing centre.

The health unit says the man has been self-isolating since he returned, and is currently recovering at home with mild symptoms.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and CEO Theresa Marentette spoke on the subject at 9:30 a.m. media conference on Saturday:

State of emergency declared

The City of Windsor declared a state of emergency on Friday, issued by Mayor Drew Dilkens who is still voluntarily self-isolating after returning from a personal trip to Jordan.

In addition to the city's declaration, Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall will be temporarily closed, beginning at the end of normal operating hours on Saturday, March 21 until at least Sunday, April 5.

"Schools, restaurants, churches, community centres, pools, libraries and arenas have shut their doors to help reduce the risk of transmission," said Dilkens. "This is just the appropriate next step to take as we seek to protect public health."

South West Detention Centre maintenance worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed on Friday that a maintenance worker at the South West Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was not directly involved with the care or custody of inmates.

A spokesperson said "the ministry undertook a deep clean of the area that the individual was working in," upon receiving this information.

Staff have also been notified of the confirmed COVID-19 case.

Canada-U.S. border restrictions in effect

The Canada-U.S. border is now closed to non-essential traffic, including tourists and people looking to do some shopping, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Under the bilateral agreement, truckers and workers essential to maintaining supply lines are exempt from the travel order. Also exempt are health professionals and others who work on one side of the border but live on the other. Students who hold valid visas, temporary foreign workers and anyone with valid work responsibilities may also cross.

The new border restrictions went into effect at midnight.

Here's what's happening in our area: