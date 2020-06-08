CBC Windsor June 8 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Two of the new cases are in health-care workers, two in farm workers, two are community cases and three cases are pending investigation.

There have been 1,023 confirmed cases of the disease in our region.

The health unit will start to ramp down their daily live video COVID-19 updates but will continue to provide current information and case counts online and through the media.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for June 8:

Random testing will be available in LaSalle on Tuesday at the Vollmer Complex from ​​​​​​ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-thru testing sites will be available on Wednesday in Lakeshore and Thursday in Leamington.

Over the weekend, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for our area.

One more person has died from the disease — a 24-year-old migrant farm worker.

All long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex have been cleared of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Second migrant worker, 24, dies from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital reported the second death of a migrant worker in the Windsor-Essex region due to COVID-19.

The man was 24-years-old and died Friday, hospital officials said Saturday, adding he had first gone to Erie Shores HealthCare on June 1 from a hotel where he had been self-isolating.

This is the second death of a migrant worker in the region. A 31-year-old man from Mexico who came to Ontario to work on a farm died of the disease last week.

"The hospital sends its prayers to this young man, his family as well as that of the 31-year-old migrant worker who also passed away this week due to COVID-19," an update from the hospital read.

Officials say they have been in touch with the man's family in Mexico.

The issue of COVID-19 on Southwestern Ontario farms was highlighted earlier this week by Ontario Premier Doug Ford after 80 of the 400 new positive cases were among migrant workers at those facilities.

The premier said he was committed to addressing the problem at that time.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has went back to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 25 people have died.

Another 217 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 27 staff members.

Ten residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 148 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 103 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only three of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 100 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 140 people have recovered.