CBC Windsor June 6 COVID-19 update: 1,014 reported cases in Windsor-Essex County

There are now 1,014 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Windsor-Essex County region according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

There have been 67 deaths, 577 cases have been resolved and five people are in hospital with the virus.

All outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes have now been rescinded.

Worker dies

A 24-year-old migrant worker from Mexico died on Friday of COVID-19.

Officials said they have been in touch with the man's family.

It's the second death of a migrant worker in the Windsor-Essex region. A 31-year-old, also from Mexico, died last week.

Windsor Regional Hospital said there would be mass-swabbing of the approximately 8,000 migrant workers that are in the area which will begin on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There have been 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health, and 25 people have died.

223 people have recovered.

There is one outbreak at the Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia. 26 residents and 26 staff have all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 10 people have died at the facility.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

There have been 148 reported cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent according to the health unit there.

Most of that number can be attributed to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce where over 100 workers tested positive for the virus. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.