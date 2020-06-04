CBC Windsor June 4 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the region, with three cases in health-care workers.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing happened at the Kingsville Recreational Sport Field on Wednesday. More than 500 people were tested at the drive-thru random COVID-19 testing in Essex on Monday, said the health unit. Another 1,700 were tested in Windsor over the weekend.

No testing has come back from the community random swabbing, said Ahmed who anticipates results by next Friday.

The health unit is no longer providing updated numbers on how many tests have been taken or how many are pending. Ahmed said it's because there are multiple testing centres and the information they provide daily will not be accurate. Unless all partners doing testing report back to the health unit, Ahmed said the health unit has no way of knowing how many have been done.

The health unit has reported three deaths in our community this week due to COVID-19.

Of the now 66 people who have died in Windsor-Essex, 49 of those individuals were residents in long-term care homes.

Two long-term care homes remain under an outbreak.

Windsor-Essex businesses prepare for customers before restrictions lifted

The province's extended emergency measures will be in place until June 30, banning gatherings larger than five people. It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

But that hasn't stopped businesses in Windsor-Essex from preparing for an eventual reopening.

When the Super Bowl Lanes bowling alley in East Windsor opens up again, it won't be business as usual as long as COVID-19 precautions have to be taken.

"We're going to have our staff wiping down, cleaning probably as much as possible, every half an hour. Before we were doing it every two hours," said co-owner Cory Clarkson, adding balls will be wiped down every time someone is done with them and lanes will be sprayed with disinfectant as often as possible.

Super Bowl Lanes in Windsor will use a company that sprays disinfectant all over the building to keep bowlers safe once they get permission to reopen. (Super Bowl Lanes)

At the Shred Shop Wellness Complex on Erie Street East, owner Sawyer Telegdy is preparing to install plexiglass dividers at service desks and will be sanitizing equipment after every use.

"Our overall concern is just instilling the confidence in all of our members to ensure that this is still going to remain a safe place," said Telegdy, adding they also must follow medical regulations as well because they offer massage therapy, counselling and chiropractic care, with personnel wearing PPE.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has went back to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 24 people have died.

Another 211 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 25 staff members.

Nine residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 146 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 102 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only two of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 100 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 140 people have recovered.