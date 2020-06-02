CBC Windsor June 30 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported the second highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases Monday, following the highest day for confirmed cases on Sunday.

Almost all of the new cases are among workers in the agri-farm sector, with one single operation accounting for about 175 cases alone. The health unit has not named the businesses which they are not required to do under provincial laws unless there is a risk to public health.

Six agricultural businesses in the region — two in Kingsville and four in Leamington — remain under a COVID-19 outbreak.

The high rates of cases in those communities have prevented them from moving into Stage 2 of reopening. They are the last regions in the province to do so.

Two long-term care homes in Windsor-Essex are also under a COVID-19 outbreak. Extendicare in Tecumseh has had one resident test positive for the disease in recent days. Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor has had one staff member test positive.

Asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive migrant workers may be on the job

Last week, Ontario's government unveiled a three-point plan aimed at stemming the spread of the disease on farms, especially among temporary foreign workers, which has received backlash from advocates.

Part of the plan would allow migrant workers who are COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic to continue working on farms "as long as they follow the public health measures in their workplace to minimize the risk of transmission to others."

Medical officer of health for the county, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said nearly all of the positive workers in recent days reported having no symptoms and were ordered to self-isolate.

Justice for Migrant Workers organizer Chris Ramsaroop said as of Sunday evening they were informed that asymptomatic migrant workers, who are in the middle of quarantine, are being asked to go back to work.

During a Monday news conference, Health Minister Christine Elliott said they have sent in a team to one farm, with more than 100 positive cases among its workers, to provide full medical examinations.

"We only want the people who are well, who are feeling well — they're positive but they are truly asymptomatic — to be going back to work," Elliott said.

The medical examinations are to ensure that asymptomatic workers are truly not displaying any symptoms, she added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the teams sent to farms in Windsor-Essex include interpreters, public health officials and investigators.

"We're going to make sure we're doing everything in our power to resolve these cases as quickly as possible," Ford said.

Ahmed suspects many workers may not currently have symptoms because they may have contracted the virus up to 90 days ago, meaning they might have had symptoms before but currently are not contagious.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last week. There have been 285 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 25 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Bluewater Health is now over, after four staff members had tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19. The area has had 15 total cases.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 150 people have recovered.