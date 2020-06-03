CBC Windsor June 3 COVID-19 update: 5 new cases

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the region, with three cases in health-care workers.

There have been 982 reported cases of the disease in the Windsor-Essex region and 566 cases have been resolved.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, recognized the province's extended emergency measures which will be in place until June 30.

Ontario's emergency measure bans gatherings larger than five people. It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford had expressed optimism that an increase in testing could help facilitate a regional reopening of Ontario. But the province failed to meet its testing benchmark more than half the time throughout May.

Locally, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available Wednesday at the Kingsville Recreational Sport Field from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 500 people were tested at the drive-thru random COVID-19 testing in Essex on Monday, said the health unit. Another 1,700 were tested in Windsor over the weekend.

No testing has come back from the community random swabbing, said Ahmed who anticipates results by next Friday.

Ahmed said community transmission is dropping locally to roughly 30 per cent of all cases, but if random testing results in spikes in cases, the health unit will reevaluate current safety precautions.

"So far we are moving in the right direction and we hope that if everyone is following public health recommendations we will be in a better spot soon," he said.

The health unit is no longer providing updated numbers on how many tests have been taken or how many are pending. Ahmed said it's because there are multiple testing centres and the information they provide daily will not be accurate. Unless all partners doing testing report back to the health unit, Ahmed said the health unit has no way of knowing how many have been done.

This is the epidemic curve of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Essex County. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

He said the province's broader testing strategy will be lead by the Ministry of Health along with its partners, and public health work is moving toward "case and contact management."

On Tuesday, the health unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 for our region, and another person has died.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care home died on Monday, said Ahmed. She is the third person to die due to the disease this week. On Monday, the health unit said two people had died — a woman in her 80s and a 31-year-old temporary foreign worker.

Of the now 66 people who have died in Windsor-Essex, 49 of those individuals were residents in long-term care homes.

Two long-term care homes remain under an outbreak.

Two long-term care homes remain under a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

More testing, living inspections needed for farm workers, says Kingsville mayor

Farm workers now make up 18 per cent of all cases in Windsor-Essex, including a 31-year-old man with no underlying health conditions who died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The numbers are concerning for Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos who said farm workers are a critical part of the food supply chain and is calling for more testing.

"That's been a critical part from day one. How much testing can we do? How much more access to testing can we make and afford to get to the public?" said Santos, adding the health unit's pop-up testing sites may subside people's fears about getting tested.

"Some people are isolating because they're fearful and they don't know. But if they have access to a test, maybe that'll help them relieve some of their anxiety and stress as well."

Santos is also calling for better access to care and more frequent checks of farm workers' living conditions.

"Let's do another investigation to ensure the spacing is available ... Let's all do one more round and let's make sure everything's tightened up and everything is covered in terms of the social distancing requirements and the safety and the environment that the workers are living in."

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has extended hours for the assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department. That site has seen record numbers of people come in for testing with 319 visiting on Wednesday.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 266 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Another person has died due to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 24.

Another 210 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened, as another resident there has died. Twenty-six residents in total tested positive for the disease and 25 staff members.

Nine residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia was cleared of an outbreak as of June One staff member tested positive for COVID-19 there, after a previous outbreak at the facility, also involving one staff member, was reported as being over April 23.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 146 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 102 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only seven of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 95 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 135 people have recovered.