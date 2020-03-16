CBC Windsor June 29 COVID-19 update: 98 new cases reported Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

On Sunday, 98 new cases were reported with 96 of those cases in the agri-farm workers and two community cases. On Saturday, 20 new cases were reported with 13 in agri-farm workers.

Officials say the uptick is due to the increased testing on farms in Essex County.

The health unit will give a COVID-19 update Monday morning.

Last week, most of the Windsor-Essex area moved into Stage 2 of reopening with the exceptions of Kingsville and Leamington. Those areas have not been cleared by the province to move forward due to the high rate of the virus, mostly at farms and among temporary foreign workers. Six farms remain under an outbreak.

As much of the area reopens businesses, health unit inspectors will be providing education and tools to ensure safety for the community.

For parts of Windsor-Essex entering Stage 2:

Shopping malls can reopen.

Restaurants and bars can serve customers seated outdoors.

Barber shops, hair salons, day-spas and tattoo parlors can operate.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational activities and guided tours can resume.

Gatherings must continue to be limited to 10 people or less, and Ahmed said those who can work remotely should continue to do so.

Mask policy in effect

Owners and operators of commercial businesses in Windsor-Essex must have a policy in place that would prohibit entry for most people who are not wearing a face covering, according to an order made by the health unit.

It applies to places like retail and convenience stores, malls and plazas, restaurants, personal service settings, grocery stores and bakeries, gas stations, indoor areas of farmers' markets, mechanic shops and car dealerships.

Those attending restaurant patios do not have to wear a mask, because they are in open-air spaces, However, as the region prepares for moving into Stage 3 of reopening, the health unit said the policy will have to be revisited.

The health unit is ordering businesses to make the following exceptions to face-covering policies:

Children who are younger than two years old.

Children — younger than five years old "either chronologically or developmentally" — who can't be persuaded to wear a face covering by their caregiver.

People who would experience breathing issues if they were to wear a face covering.

People who cannot safely wear a face covering due to medical reasons such as "respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information."

People who can not wear a face covering due to religious reasons.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last week. There have been 285 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 254 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Bluewater Health is now over, after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit also reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The area has had 157 total cases.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 149 people have recovered.