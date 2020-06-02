CBC Windsor June 25 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in our region, with one of those cases in the agri-farm sector.

Thursday is the first day that the City of Windsor and surrounding municipalities are able to enter into Ontario's Stage 2 of reopening, with the exceptions of Leamington and Kingsville. The majority of the region's new COVID-19 cases are in those towns at farms and greenhouses.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday his government's three-point plan for addressing outbreaks among migrant workers, which includes:

Expanding testing on all farms, including mobile testing units Allowing migrant workers the same benefits offered to Canadian workers — including access to workers' compensation benefits under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and protections under Ontario's Employment Standards Act. New public health guidance for asymptomatic workers allowing them to continue working outdoors in isolation

Ford passionately defended the plight of temporary foreign workers in Ontario, saying people should thank them for the work they do.

Six workplaces in the agricultural industry are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Two of the businesses are in Kingsville and four are in Leamington.

One long-term care home in the region is under an outbreak, as Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor has had one staff member test positive for COVID-19.

Mask policy begins Friday

Owners and operators of commercial businesses in Windsor-Essex must have a policy in place by Friday at 12:01 a.m. that would prohibit entry for most people who are not wearing a face covering, according to an order made by the health unit.

It applies to places like retail and convenience stores, malls and plazas, restaurants, personal service settings, grocery stores and bakeries, gas stations, indoor areas of farmers' markets, mechanic shops and car dealerships.

WATCH | Are you making these face mask mistakes?

A face mask is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. But if it slips below your nose, hovers around your chin, or you touch the outside with your hands, medical experts say that might be riskier than not wearing one at all. 3:55

The health unit is ordering businesses to make the following exceptions to face-covering policies:

Children who are younger than two years old.

Children — younger than five years old "either chronologically or developmentally" — who can't be persuaded to wear a face covering by their caregiver.

People who would experience breathing issues if they were to wear a face covering.

People who cannot safely wear a face covering due to medical reasons such as "respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information."

People who can not wear a face covering due to religious reasons.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday. There have been 285 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 249 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit also reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The area has had 157 total cases.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 149 people have recovered.