CBC Windsor June 24 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, with 30 of those cases in individuals working in the agri-farm industry.

Seven workplaces in the agricultural industry are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two long-term care homes in the region are also under an outbreak.

Mask policy begins Friday

Owners and operators of commercial businesses in Windsor-Essex must have a policy in place by Friday at 12:01 a.m. that would prohibit entry for most people who are not wearing a face covering, according to an order made by the health unit.

It applies to places like retail and convenience stores, malls and plazas, restaurants, personal service settings, grocery stores and bakeries, gas stations, indoor areas of farmers' markets, mechanic shops and car dealerships.

A face mask is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. But if it slips below your nose, hovers around your chin, or you touch the outside with your hands, medical experts say that might be riskier than not wearing one at all.

The health unit is ordering businesses to make the following exceptions to face-covering policies:

Children who are younger than two years old.

Children — younger than five years old "either chronologically or developmentally" — who can't be persuaded to wear a face covering by their caregiver.

People who would experience breathing issues if they were to wear a face covering.

People who cannot safely wear a face covering due to medical reasons such as "respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information."

People who can not wear a face covering due to religious reasons.

Farm owner says businesses not to blame

The president and CEO of Nature Fresh Farms says now is not the time to assign blame for COVID-19 in the agri-farm sector, calling on a unified response to protect workers and prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the community.

His comments come after Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticized farm owners for not doing more, including bringing workers to be tested at the assessment centre set up for them in Leamington.

Peter Quiring employs approximately 670 workers in the area — including approximately 360 migrant workers.

"This is not the time to throw each under the bus," he said, adding that all levels of government, as well as other members of the agri-farm sector need to work together for a "common solution that works for everybody."

Peter Quiring is the president and CEO of Nature Fresh Farms. He says business owners are not to blame for the spread of COVID-19 among farm workers. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Believe me, the farming industry does not want the rest of the country to suffer," he said. "This is not our goal, it was never our goal."

Quiring said he's noticed the misconception that farmers aren't interested in getting their workers tested.

"That's absolutely not true," said Quiring, who has had 36 workers test positive for COVID-19, 25 of whom have since recovered and have returned to work.

Instead, Quiring explained that a significant challenge has been convincing migrant workers to get tested.

Blame-game over reopening stall prompts premier's recognition

The provincial government announced Monday that Windsor-Essex would be the only region in Ontario not moving forward into Stage 2 of reopening because of high case numbers of COVID-19 — an uptick attributed to the spread of coronavirus among farm workers.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens laid blame on the health unit for the lack of movement, saying medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed should have used more of the powers available to him under Ontario's Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Ahmed has used this power to issue class orders in relation to the migrant workers on farms and most recently the mask policy for businesses.

Windsor-Essex's board of health fired back at the mayor on Tuesday, saying "finger-pointing" is taking the place of leadership.

Ahmed provides the Ontario government with data and analysis about how the region is tracking with COVID-19. However, Ontario health officials make the final call about how the region moves forward with reopening based on that data.

On Tuesday during his daily briefing, Premier Ford said he wanted to "give a shout out" to Dr. Ahmed.

"He's doing a great job, he's taking a lot of heat right now but he's working his back off," said Ford.

"To the folks of Windsor-Essex, we're going to get back on track and we're going to do it as quickly as possible with the support of the farmers and the workers."

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 247 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 157 total cases of COVID-19 for the region.

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce has ended.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 147 people have recovered.