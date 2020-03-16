CBC Windsor June 23 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will resume daily video COVID-19 briefings, following news that the region is the last in the province not allowed to go ahead into Stage 2 of reopening.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for June 23, live at 9:30 a.m.:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying the province is working with local health officials on a daily basis to help move the region forward, but that outbreaks on farms are still a safety concern.

Ford said farmers in the area are not co-operating with the province when it comes to getting their workers tested.

Since Friday, there have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and 52 of those cases were in the agri-farm industry.

"It's totally unfair to the people of Windsor-Essex ... I feel sorry for them I really do," said Ford.

"Farmers are not co-operating. They're not sending people out to get tested."

WATCH | Ontario Premier begs Windsor-Essex farm owners to co-operate with the province:

Doug Ford says it's unfair residents of Windsor-Essex must wait on reopening while farms continue to be the source of the area's outbreak. 2:15

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said the increase in cases among farm workers are in part due to the increased testing for those workers and because of shared accommodations for temporary foreign workers making the spread of the virus much easier.

More than 4,000 people in the agri-farm sector have been contacted in May and June by the health unit as part of their case and contact management, explained Ahmed.

In Essex County, seven workplaces in the industry are under an outbreak.

Calls for Windsor-Essex regional reopening

Ahmed said politicians should consider a regional reopening for Windsor-Essex, given the community cases of the disease have decreased over recent weeks.

It's something the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce also wants the province to allow.

The chamber said the city should move to Stage 2, while Leamington and Kingsville stay behind in Stage 1.

In a statement, president Rakesh Naidu says a "selective reopening" will ensure most of the businesses in the region get to reopen safely. He says the provincially-mandated lockdown has been going on for 15 weeks, and some businesses are being pushed toward the point of no return.

Some business owners in Windsor-Essex are currently discussing a possible July 1 protest, in the event that the province continues to prohibit the region from entering Stage 2, according to the president of the Erie Street BIA.

Filip Rocca, owner of Mezzo Ristorante in Windsor and president of the Erie Street BIA, says he's one of approximately 100 business owners in the region planning on reopening on Canada Day. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Filip Rocca, who also owns Mezzo Ristorante on Erie Street East, said a formal protest hasn't been organized just yet, but did say that owners of some hair salons, barbershops, restaurants and gyms in the region have started communicating about the effort on Facebook.

"It seems like Windsor's just sitting back and not doing nothing about it," Rocca said. "I think it's time for us to stand up and demand that we reopen."

According to Rocca, a "few hundred" people are already onboard for the July 1 protest, adding the goal is to get participants from across Windsor-Essex, and not just the city proper.

Testing centres

Testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, next to the Emergency Department, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 245 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has ended. Twenty-six residents and 28 staff at the facility had tested positive for the disease. Ten residents at the facility have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 157 total cases of COVID-19 for the region.

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce has ended.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 147 people have recovered.