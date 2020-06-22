CBC Windsor June 22 COVID-19 update: 32 new cases

Windsor-Essex is expected to hear from the province Monday about whether or not the region will be permitted to enter Stage 2 of reopening, as 32 new cases of the disease were reported for the region.

Officials have said the number of new local cases needs to decrease for that to happen.

Since Friday, there have been 66 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and 52 of those cases were in the agri-farm industry.

Seven workplaces in the industry are under an outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit will provide details today about its new mandatory mask policy for customers of commercial establishments.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, announced the new protocol on Friday, saying it would take effect this week.

"In order for us to be ready to move forward to Stage 2 reopening, we are looking at additional measures that would give us more confidence in how we are keeping our community safe," he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement regarding Windsor-Essex's reopening in his daily briefing Monday.

Village of Aspen Lake, a long-term care home in Windsor, is still under a COVID-19 outbreak. One staff member has tested positive at the facility. An outbreak at Country Village Homes in Woodslee is now over.

Woman says border rules keeping her from seeing her dying mother

Anne Stevanovich, a Canadian citizen who lives in Michigan, said she fears she may not be able to see her mother before she dies.

It's because of a two-week isolation period Stevanovich must undergo if she were to cross the border to Canada.

She said her 94-year-old mother is currently hospitalized at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan Campus, nearing the end of her life, and she hasn't seen her in-person since early March.

"It's the thought of not seeing someone you love ever again that you haven't seen in months. You know, it's your mom," she said.

"She's an amazing lady, a wonderful mother, and it's just very challenging to think that I can't say goodbye while she's still alive."

Anne Stevanovich fears she may not be able to see her mother before she passes away due to the two-week isolation period she must undergo when entering the country. (Submitted by Anne Stevanovich)

Testing centres

Testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, next to the Emergency Department, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 244 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health is under an outbreak after four staff members tested positive for the disease.

Afton Park long-term care home in Sarnia is now under an outbreak, after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has ended. Twenty-six residents and 28 staff at the facility had tested positive for the disease. Ten residents at the facility have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 157 total cases of COVID-19 for the region.

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce is now over.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 147 people have recovered.